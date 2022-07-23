DWTS Alum Hints She Kissed Ex During Reunion

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum teased that sparks flew with one of her exes.

DWTS season 13 contestant Kristin Cavallari recently revealed that her high school crush, fellow “Laguna Beach” alum Stephen Colletti, came back into her life following her split from her husband Jay Cutler in 2020.

Fans of the MTV reality show may recall that Cavallari was involved in a love triangle with Colletti and Lauren Conrad while filming the teen-themed series nearly 20 years ago.

In her 2016 book “Balancing in Heels,” Cavallari wrote that she hated fighting with Colletti about Conrad on camera. “Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more,” she wrote, per E! News. “I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry.”

While the exes’ reunion in August 2020 was originally played off as completely platonic, during a July 2022 podcast chat, Cavallari teased that something more may have happened.

Kristin Cavallari Revealed She Had a Dinner Date With Stephen Colletti After Not Seeing Him for a Decade

In July 2022, Cavallari and Colletti announced their new podcast, “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.” On the debut episode, the mom of three admitted that she “lost touch” with Colletti during her 10-year relationship with Cutler.

“It had at least been 10 years since we had seen each other,” she said of her and Colletti. “So anyway, we went to dinner, we had a lot of fun. Do we tell the whole story? … We may or may not have kissed.”

Cavallari added that she couldn’t remember exactly what happened, then said to Colletti, “I’ll let you decide if you want to tell the rest of the story or not.”

The “One Tree Hill” alum didn’t bite, but he did admit that “everyone was coming out of the woodwork” asking him about his relationship with Cavallari after she posted a photo of their dinner date online.

Kristin Cavallari Revealed the Photo of Her & Colletti Was Her Most Liked Post Ever

When Cavallari and Colletti reunited in 2020, they posed for a chummy snap which she captioned “2004 or 2020?” After Cavallari posted the pic online, fans went into a frenzy with speculation that the two were an item. But a source told TMZ that the Nashville-based Cavallari was simply back in Laguna Beach to visit Colletti and her pal Alex Murrel, and that there was no romance involved.

The Uncommon James founder also set the record straight to make it clear that she is strictly friends with her high school boyfriend and nothing more.

“Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no we’re not dating,” Kristin told People in 2020.

In June 2021, Cavallari revealed that the reunion photo of her and Colletti is her most popular photo on Instagram ever.

“This is my highest-liked photo on my Instagram of all time,” she told People. “Over babies, over marriage, over any milestone in my life. This is my highest-liked photo, which to be honest, I kind of love, you know? It’s that nostalgia. It goes to show you how much people connected to us in high school.”

