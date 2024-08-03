DWTS Alum Admits She Trashed Gift From ‘Close’ Friend & Fans Think They Know Who It Is

Kristin Cavallari shared a story about a time when she had “hard feelings”—and fans think they have her cryptic tale figured out.

In honor of the launch of her first-ever fragrance, Hard Feelings, the 37-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum took to TikTok to ask fans to share stories about something that made them go a little off the rails.

“Tell us a story about a time that hard feelings made you go a little crazy. I’ll go first,” Cavallari said in the clip. “One time, someone that I was extremely close with for a long time, about 10 years, gave my daughter a massive competitor’s necklace. So I threw it in the trash.”

Cavallari, who is the founder of the jewelry company Uncommon James, greatly emphasized the “extremely close with” and “10 years” part of her story. And that’s what got fans thinking that she may have been talking about someone who was more than just a friend.

Fans Wondered If Kristin Cavallari Was Talking About Jay Cutler—And Lauren Conrad

Cavallari was in a relationship with her ex-husband Jay Cutler for 10 years. The exes share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8.

After viewing Cavallari’s video, some commenters at first thought she may have been referring to her former friend Kelly Henderson. According to The Sun, the two became best friends in 2012, but by 2020 they had a falling out amid affair rumors.

That may be why other commenters felt Cavallari may have been referring to Cutler, given the “10 year” timeline. Furthermore, fans questioned if Cutler gave his daughter a necklace from Cavallari’s former “Laguna Beach” co-star Lauren Conrad’s jewelry company. Conrad has a successful jewelry line with the Kohl’s department store chain called LC Lauren Conrad.

“’10 years’ JAY,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“It’s definitely Jay,” another speculated.

“Was the necklace from Kohl’s? 😆,” another fan wanted to know.

“Jay passing out LC’s line. 😳🙃😂,” another cracked.

“Wait am I hearing that she threw away a necklace that her baby daddy gave to his own daughter?” another asked.

Kristin Cavallari Followed in Lauren Conrad’s Footsteps With a Jewelry & Lifestyle Brand

After finding fame on reality TV, Cavallari became an entrepreneur. According to People magazine, her first jewelry collaboration launched when she was engaged to Cutler. She partnered with Pascal Mouawad to curate an affordable collection of gold necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets.

She launched Uncommon James in 2017, per the company’s website. By 2021, Uncommon James was a full-on lifestyle brand with candles, kitchenware, and a skincare line.

By that time, Conrad had been in the clothing and jewelry business for more than 10 years.

During a 2021 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, former “The Hills” co-star Heidi Montag dubbed Cavallari as the “most successful” of the cast.

“I feel like Kristin, let’s be honest, is the most successful,” she said at the time. “I feel like Lauren didn’t make it like she should have. …If she had a good team, she’d be a billionaire. She’d be a hundred-millionaire. She is not where she should have been at all. She has a Kohl’s line. Great, whatever. But she should be a hundred-millionaire. Are you kidding me? …She should be so rich.”

As of this writing, Conrad’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The same site estimates Cavallari to have a $30 million net worth.

Kristin Cavallari Said Her ‘Beef’ With Lauren Conrad Was Made For TV

During their time on “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” Cavallari and Conrad were portrayed to have an intense rivalry. Much of their early rivalry stemmed from a love triangle with their high school classmate Stephen Colletti.

The former co-stars set the record straight in a 2022 episode of Cavallari’s ”Back to the Beach” podcast.

“My take on it is, you and I never really had any beef,” Cavallari told Conrad during their reunion. “Obviously there was a little truth to what happened with the three of us, but I felt like MTV coming kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been.”

“I don’t think we were best friends, but we were fine,” Conrad agreed. “I think [producers] saw this as a starting point and then they ran with it.”