Mirrorball Champ’s Ex Stars in Steamy Video With Another DWTS Alum

The ex-boyfriend of a ”Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball champion got steamy – with another DWTS alum.

When DWTS season 28 mirrorball champ Hannah Brown starred on “The Bachelorette,” her runner-up was Tyler Cameron. While his proposal to the Alabama beauty queen got cut short, Cameron didn’t stay broken-hearted for long. His high-profile dating life has included romances with supermodel Gigi Hadid and model Camila Kendra.

But more recently, his steamy video shoot with a DWTS alum who is not Brown had him in the headlines once again.

Tyler Cameron Appeared in a Steamy Video Shoot With DWTS Season 13 Alum Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari was a contestant on the 13th season of DWTS, partnered with Mark Ballas. While she didn’t make it to the finals in the celebrity ballroom competition, she has been a winner when it comes to business. The former “The Hills” star launched her jewelry business, Uncommon James, in 2017, per Tennessean, and since then has opened stores in multiple locations. But it’s her latest launch that has tongues wagging.

In a series of videos shared to the Uncommon James Instagram account, Cavallari is seen in a wedding gown and getting “married” to Cameron. The steamy campaign features the two kissing on their faux wedding day and another clip teases their “back story” as they do shots at a bar and make out on a dirt road.

“Available now: Untamed Collection,” a caption teases.

Fans had a field day in the comment section, with many of them shipping a Cameron/Cavallari romance.

“Why is this so hot,” one fan wrote.

“Who else thinks they are giving together vibes,” another asked.

“Now I just want this match to happen lol,” another agreed.

“I really want this relationship to be real and become more. They look so good together,” another chimed in.

Kristin Cavallari Said Tyler Cameron is a ‘Great Kisser’ But She Shut Down Dating Rumors

Fans first zeroed in on Cavallari and Cameron when they appeared together on E! News Daily Pop earlier this year. When guest host Loni Love asked the Bachelor Nation star what he’s looking for in a woman, Cameron replied that he’s looking for a woman who is “is hungry and ambitious” as well as “very family-oriented,” such as Cavallari.

The two also had a flirty session on the dance floor as Cameron tried to teach the DWTS alum some “Dirty Dancing” moves.

While fans want to see a romance between the two stars, in May 2022, Cavallari told “The Bellas” podcast that her relationship with Cameron is strictly business, although she did describe him as a “great kisser.”

“He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet,” she said. “I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him. But we’re not dating. Everyone’s like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I’m like ‘I think he’s great but…’”

“I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked,” the Uncommon James founder added.

Cavallari has been single since splitting from her ex-husband Jay Cutler in March 2020. The mom of three has been linked with comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice, per TMZ, and has denied rumors that she hooked up with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover.

