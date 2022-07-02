DWTS Alum Says She’s Happy She Gained ‘A Lot of Weight’

Kristin Cavallari revealed she is happy that she has gained weight. More than a decade after competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” the 35-year-old former star of “The Hills” revealed that she loves her body now more than ever.

Cavallari competed on Season 13 of DWTS in 2011, with two-time mirrorball champion, Mark Ballas, as her partner. The future mom of three and Uncommon James founder only lasted three weeks in the competition.

In her 2016 book, “Balancing in Heels,” Cavallari admitted that she dealt with “damaging” body issues for years According to People, Cavallari wrote about all of the fad diets she tried, but revealed that she still always had a “pooch” on her stomach.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to be thin,” she wrote. “I was my own worst critic: I hated the way I looked in certain pictures. Everyone around me was tiny, and I felt like I had to be too.”

Kristin Cavallari Has Embraced Her Body Now That She Has Gained Weight

Cavallari works out regularly, even though she doesn’t always enjoy it, and she has focused on building her muscle mass. In November 2021, she told The Cut, “I wake up around 5:30 a.m. The very first thing I do is go in my basement and work out for 45 to 55 minutes. I just lift weights, but I do circuit training so that my heart rate is up. I hate cardio but I’ll do a little burst of cardio in between weights.”

In a June 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Cavallari opened up about how she has finally embraced her body now that she is in her mid-30s, and why the numbers on the scale aren’t on her radar.

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have,” she told the outlet. “I’m not trying to lose weight. I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

Cavallari also admitted that she was “shocked at how thin” she looked in old photos.

“I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she added. “I didn’t realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

Cavallari revealed that she works with a personal trainer who “pushes” her to lift “really heavy weight.”

“I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been,” she revealed. “I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling.”

Kristin Cavallari Said DWTS Was More ‘Physically Demanding’ Than She Expected it to Be

Play

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Ballas Dancing with the Stars cha cha Kristin Cavallari and Mark Ballas Dancing with the Stars 2011-09-20T00:45:49Z

In October 2011, Cavallari’s workouts were less about weights and more about waltzes. At the time, she told The Hollywood Reporter that competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” and the daily five-hour rehearsals it entailed, was a workout in itself.

During her time in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, the former MTV star even skipped the gym.

“It was a lot of fun, and a great workout,” Cavallari told THR of her stint on DWTS. “It was nice to not have to go to the gym.”

READ NEXT: Kim Herjavec Looks So Different in Pre-DWTS Pics