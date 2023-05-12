Details of DWTS Champ’s Husband’s Shocking Death Released

A “Dancing With the Stars” champion and her family have been mourning an unthinkable loss.

Season 16 Mirrorball winner Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs died by suicide inside the home that he shared with his wife. An autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country states that Jacobs died from an “intraoral shotgun wound.”

He did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death but the medical examiner in Davidson County Tennessee did not that Jacobs had a history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.”

Heavy has contacted the State Chief Medical Examiner’s office for additional information.

What Is a Pseudoseizure?

Jacobs had a few health conditions listed on his autopsy report.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the term pseudoseizures describes “events that appear to be epileptic seizures but, in fact, do not represent the manifestation of abnormal excessive synchronous cortical activity, which defines epileptic seizures. They are not a variation of epilepsy but are of psychiatric origin.”

Patients diagnosed with pseudoseizures can have various risk factors including conversion disorders, a history of sexual or physical abuse, or training in health care careers.

“The best treatment is not known but may consist of a combination of medication if depression or anxiety exists and cognitive behavioral therapy,” the NIH reports. Meanwhile, the prognosis for someone suffering from pseudoseizures is also “not clear.”

There are many things that can cause gastrointestinal bleeding, including hemorrhoids, ulcers, tears or inflammation in the esophagus, Crohn’s disease, and/or cancer.

There are also multiple things that can cause elevated liver enzymes that range from certain medications to alcohol use, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Kellie Pickler Was at Home When Her Husband Died & Has Yet to Speak Out About the Tragedy

Initial news about a male being found dead at Pickler’s home was first reported by TMZ. A short while later, the outlet was able to confirm that the male was indeed Pickler’s husband.

At the time of Jacobs’ death, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told Variety that Jacobs was located inside the home “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.”

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911,” a spokesperson from the police department said.

Pickler, who married Jacobs in 2011, has not spoken out about the death of her husband. She has not been active on Instagram since May 2022. She and Jacobs, 49, did not have any children together.

Jacobs shared an Instagram post just two days before he died. “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!” he captioned a photo of country star Lee Brice’s “Hey World” album cover.

The comments section of that post is now filled with condolences.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

