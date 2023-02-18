Kellie Pickler’s Husband’s Last Instagram Post Shared 2 Days Before His Shocking Death

The Nashville Police Department responded to a 911 call placed by former “Dancing With the Stars” champion Kellie Pickler on February 16, 2023. According to TMZ, Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs died by suicide inside the home and was found in an upstairs bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jacobs’ last Instagram post was shared on February 15, 2023. “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!” he captioned a photo of country star Lee Brice’s “Hey World” album cover.

Jacobs was a talented producer in the country music world and had worked on the album with Brice. Jacobs is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2011.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Jacobs’ Last Instagram Post Has Been Filled With Condolences

Following the news of Jacobs’ sudden death, dozens of fans took to the comments section of his last Instagram share to post their prayers and offer their condolences.

“Kyle, my heart is broken in a thousand little pieces. You were light and love and hope. You made me better. You gave me wings. I just can’t. My love for you and the songs we wrote will forever be. No more suffering. No more pain. Kellie, I’m so sorry,” wrote singer-songwriter Emi Sunshine.

“My heart breaks for Kellie. Sending love, prayers and strength to you and your loved ones,” a fan added.

“Kyle, my heart breaks for Kellie, your family and friends. Rest in peace,” a third comment read.

“RIP. I’m sorry you were not able to get the mental health help you needed. Rest well,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kyle Jacobs Didn’t Post Frequently on Social Media

Jacobs did not use Instagram frequently and even admitted that his team told him that he needed to let fans know that his songs had been streamed more than 46 million times.

“I know I haven’t posted much lately, but the office told me I needed to post this…So, here it is…Kinda cool seeing how a song created in a little room on Music Row can reach so many people…Feeling very blessed right now…Thank you Jesus!” he captioned a post on December 2, 2022.

In between that post and Jacobs’ post on February 15, 2023, Jacobs shared one additional post.

“Calling all Singers, Songwriters and Musicians!!! Do you need great ‘Appenue’ (App+Avenue=Appenue) for the WORLD to hear the MUSIC that God put into your HEART? Or need a network to set up gigs, find performance venues, new band members or even just jam-buddies? Then check out the SingerSongwriterMusician App…It’s AMAZING!!” he captioned a post on February 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Pickler is rarely active on Instagram and she hasn’t shared a post to her feed since May 2022. The last post she shared alongside Jacobs was in 2017.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

