DWTS Season 32 Alum’s Divorce Plans Are in Limbo 1 Year After Split: Report

Mauricio Umansky’s relationship with his estranged wife Kyle Richards is still in limbo one year after the two announced their separation.

On July 1, 2024, an inside source told People magazine that the ”Dancing With the Stars” season 32 alum and his estranged wife have made no decision on a divorce—and are in no rush to do so.

It was exactly one year ago that Umansky and Richards were blindsided when their separation news was leaked before they planned to announce it.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” an anonymous source told People on July 3, 2023. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Umansky and Richards fired back with a joint statement posted to Instagram that acknowledged they’d had the most “difficult” and “challenging” year of their marriage, but denounced reports of divorce as “untrue.”

A Few Things Have Changed For Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards in 1 Year

While they aren’t headed to divorce court just yet. Umansky and Richards made a few big changes over the past year. Both have stated that they are allowed to date other people, although neither has come forward with a new love interest. In addition, Umansky moved out of the family’s Encino home and into a luxury condo in West Hollywood, California, earlier this year.

The source told People that the exes are focused on their family and establishing their “individual lives” after 28 years of marriage.

“After being in a routine for decades, they have had a lot to figure out while navigating their new normal,” the insider told the outlet. “Going through a separation has been challenging enough that no one is rushing to get a divorce.”

In February 2024, a similar comment was made by another insider. “Neither of them wants to pull the trigger [and file for divorce],” a source told Us Weekly. “They don’t have a prenup, so Kyle will be getting half of everything, but that doesn’t bother Mauricio.”

That same month, Richards admitted that divorce could happen once she and Umanky can no longer live together under one roof. “[Divorce] would be when we can no longer do what we’re doing right now,” she told Entertainment Tonight not long before Umansky moved out.

Mauricio Umansky Dodged a Question About His Status With Kyle Richards

Richards has long said that her relationship with Umansky remains amicable. During an Amazon Livestream on June 4, 2024, she described her ex as her best friend. “We are good, we get along great,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said when asked about The Agency founder. “We’re the best of friends, what can I say? There’s no fighting involved in my relationship with Mau at all. So that part is very nice.”

In June 2024, Umansky was approached by TMZ and asked if he was close to reconciling with Richards nearly a year after they confirmed their separation. Umansky admitted that he was not the person to ask about that.

“Oh my God, I have no idea,” he replied. “You gotta ask somebody else that question.”

