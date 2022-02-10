‘Dancing With the Stars’ Seeking Out A-Lister Co-host: Report

Tyra Banks became the host of “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 29, which aired in late 2020.

Now, according to a report by The U.S. Sun, executives are looking into hiring an A-List star as co-host for Banks.

The source told the outlet that Banks’s “future as host is secretly being reviewed by ABC executives.”

The outlet previously reported that executives were looking to replace Banks altogether. At the time, in December 2021, the source told the outlet that Banks had a meeting with the outlet to “map out 2022” and talk about the show moving forward.

Executives are Eyeing Kylie Jenner

According to the February 9, 2022 report, executives are looking at stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, LeVar Burton and RuPaul as “potential names” to take over as co-host.

The Sun also reported that “wild card” options would include Michael Strahan, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kylie Jenner.

The network is “determined to keep DWTS as a flagship show,” according to The Sun. On top of that, “signing at least one major star” is expected.

Heavy has reached out to ABC for comment.

DWTS Has Seen Record-Low Ratings

While the season finale did see a huge boost in viewership from the previous episode, according to the recorded ratings on TVSeriesFinale, the show still hit a record low when it comes to the number of viewers who tuned in for the finale of a season.

The finale of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 drew in 5.64 million viewers, which was up nearly 18% from the week before. The show also had a high rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is coveted by networks.

There are many reasons that viewers may not have tuned in to the season. Some vowed to boycott the show when they realized that Tyra Banks would be returning for her second season as host. Others were upset when it was revealed that pop star JoJo Siwa would be dancing with a female partner in the first female partnership in the show’s history.

A previous report by The Sun has an insider saying that the executives are not blaming host Tyra Banks for the low ratings and are instead concentrating on the talent pool for the show.

“There is a sense that they do not want to make any comments, because they were the ones to bring in Tyra,” the source told the outlet. “And no one wants to lose face saying out loud there are problems. It doesn’t reflect well on their decision. So far the only discussion point about the struggles has been that it is the talent pool this year, which has not appealed to audiences – and nothing to do with Tyra.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

