Kym Herjavec Debuts New Look: ‘Not Sure How I Feel About This’

Kym Herjavec was feeling inspired after watching “Emily in Paris” on Netflix and decided to make a change to her hair.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro grabbed some scissors and cut her own bangs, giving herself a soft forehead dust with her blond hair. She took to her Instagram Stories on December 26, 2022, to tell her followers that she had cut her bangs using “nail scissors.” A short while later, she shared the same picture on her Instagram feed.

“She Bangs! Anyone want to cut bangs after watching the new season of Emily In Paris?” Herjavec captioned the selfie on December 26, 2022.

For those who might be unfamiliar with “Emily in Paris,” the lead character, Emily, played by actress Lily Collins, has bangs in season 3 of the popular series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Herjavec Said She Wasn’t Sure How She Felt About Her Decision

Feeling inspired, Herjavec grabbed some scissors and gave herself a little trim. However, she doesn’t seem too convinced that bangs are for her.

“Just cut myself bangs with nail scissors! Not sure how I feel about this spontaneous haircut or what it means that I did this!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

However, many fans feel that Herjavec looks great with bangs and they let her know as much in the comments section of her post.

“We’re [sic] u watching Emily in Paris?? They look great!!” one person wrote.

“I like the bangs,” someone else said.

“Future bangs are the best,” a third comment read.

“Looks very cute,” another fan offered.

For the most part, Herjavec has kept her dirty blond hair on the longer side and without bangs. Although she has changed up her look from time to time, cutting her hair short, growing it out long, wearing it straight or curly, the bangs are certainly a different look for her.

Herjavec Has Been in Full-on Mom Mode

Since leaving “Dancing With the Stars” for good after season 24, Herjavec has been in mom mode. She gave birth to twins Hudson and Haven in April 2019, according to People magazine, and now spends the vast majority of her time with her kids.

Over the summer, for example, Herjavec and her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, traveled quite a bit, sharing new experiences with their children. They spent some time in Italy before heading to Robert Herjavec’s home country of Croatia.

While traveling and just hanging out being a mom, Kym Herjavec is far less glammed up. She is often seen with her hair in a bun and no makeup as she gives her kids the tools to experience all that life has to offer.

From eating pretzels in Central Park to baking Pavlova for the holidays, Kym Herjavec has built her new life around her family. Many fans have enjoyed watching Hudson and Haven grow up — and the now 4-year-olds have really big personalities that shine through all the photos and videos that their parents share of them on social media.

