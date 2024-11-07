Former DWTS Pro Kym Herjavec Shares Big News

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) has a new gig. The ballroom pro will participate in this year’s Carols in the Domain, an annual Christmas event held in Australia.

“Making her Carols debut as performer AND choreographer – Kym Johnson! Internationally renowned dancer and choreographer, known for her incredible success on Dancing with the Stars, winning three Mirrorball trophies, in both Australia and the US! Kym’s also an Actor, a Producer and proud mum of two with husband, Robert Herjavec. Don’t miss the spectacularly talented Kym at Woolworths Carols in the Domain,” read the official Instagram announcement.

Herjavec, who left DWTS officially after season 24, is really excited for the opportunity.

“Dreams do come true! To be a part of this Aussie Christmas tradition is so very special,” she wrote in the comments section of the post.

People Reacted to the News That Kym Herjavec Would Be Joining ‘Carols’

After the official announcement was made, dozens of people took to social media to share their support — and their excitement — for the addition of Herjavec to the “Carols.”

“Congratulations Kym. You will knock it out of the park. We are so happy and proud of you. Your California family. Xoxo,” one person wrote.

“Kym, you are such a talented person! I hope Carols in the Domain on 12-21 will be aired in the US as well as Sydney! I know Robert and your kids can’t wait to see you and they love you very much!!” someone else said.

“Kym What an absolute Dream come true to be performing at @carolsinthedomain Congratulations we will definitely be all watching cheering you on,” a third comment read.

“Fabulous! Plan to go this year, can’t wait to see you,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Kym Herjavec Previously Announced Her Own Cabaret Show

Back in October 2023, Herjavec shared that she was rehearsing for her first-ever cabaret show.

“Working with the incredible @thetoddschroeder on my very first cabaret show! Feels so amazing being creative again ! I have always loved to sing but I have always been to self conscious to sing in front of anyone! I will never be @tinaarena ( my fave ) but I’ll bring the razzle dazzle , feathers , fun stories, tambourines and maracas. I’m so excited about this next adventure… Stay tuned,” Herjavec captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Herjavec hasn’t provided a timeline for her new cabaret show, but shared some details about it in a March 2024 interview with Parade.

“[I’m] focusing on my cabaret show, as well, which I’m wanting to do. I’ve always loved cabaret and singing and performing, so I’m hoping to do that later in the year in Palm Springs,” she shared.

“That’s been really, really fun to work on. It’s a bit of going back to my childhood and what led me from Australia to America and Dancing with the Stars with songs that I love, that I grew up with. It’s very old-school, though. I grew up on all the MGM movies and Judy Garland. It’ll be a very old school cabaret,” she added.

