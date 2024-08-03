Kym Herjavec Returns to Instagram With Sad News

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec‘s father has died. The ballroom pro shared the news on Instagram on August 3, marking her first post on the platform since mid-July.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my Dad and today is my birthday! Life doesn’t care about timing and we roll with the punches.. This one hits pretty hard. There is never enough time , never enough hugs or I love you. What we have are the memories,” Herjavec captioned her post.

Herjavec’s birthday is on August 4. She is likely in her native country of Australia, which is where her parents live, and possibly where her dad died, hence her saying that her birthday is “today” when it’s only August 3 in the United States.

“I’m so grateful my Dad gave me so many beautiful moments and memories I will hold dear to my heart.May your sweet soul rest in peace Dad,” she added. She also posted to her Instagram Stories, resharing a post from a friend in honor of her birthday.

Herjavec did not share how her dad died. He was 83 years old. Heavy has reached out to a rep for Herjavec for additional information.

Kym Herjavec’s Friends & Fans Left Condolences in the Comments Section of Her Post

Shortly after Herjavec shared the news of her father’s death, dozens of condolences started pouring in.

“So sorry Kimmy. This one is hard. Thinking of you and sending you a huge warm hug,” said longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“Sorry for your loss,” pro Pasha Pashkov posted.

“Sorry for your loss Kim, what a wonderful man he must have been to raise a woman like you,” someone else added.

“I’m so sorry Kym. He looked like a lovely dad and grandpa. I’m sure he was so proud of you all. Much love xxxx,” a third comment read.

“My deepest condolences @kymherjavec5678 for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kym Herjavec’s Mom Was Sick With Pneumonia in 2023

Herjavec is extremely close to her parents, especially her mom, Barbara. Her father has only made occasional appearances on his daughter’s Instagram feed, the most recent appearing back in April 2021.

Herjavec and her family often travel with her mom, however, and Barbara is in many of the photos that the ballroom pro shares of her family.

In 2023, Herjavec revealed that her mom had been hospitalized.

“My mum has been in the hospital with pneumonia for five days but feeling better now. It was a scare though,” Herjavec wrote on her Instagram Stories on June 4, 2023. Thankfully, Barbara made a full recovery.

Less than a year prior, Herjavec took to the platform to wish her mom a happy 80th birthday.

“Happy 80th birthday Mum you are the epitome of strength and Grace we all love you so much.

You don’t look a day over 60! Does that I mean I look 30?!” Herjavec captioned a birthday tribute post to her mother in November 2022.

