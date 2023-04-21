Kym Herjavec Says She’s ‘Officially a Dance Mum’ After Haven’s First Recital: PHOTO

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec excitedly announced that her daughter, Haven, has started taking dance and seems to be really enjoying it. In fact, Haven had her first dance recital in April 2023 with Pose Performing Arts, a dance school in Australia, not too far from Sydney.

“I’m officially a Dance Mum… Hudson’s officially a very proud Brother. Haven nailed her first performance with @pose_pa,” Herjavec captioned a pic of Haven and Hudson hugging.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Loved Seeing Haven Walk in Her Mom’s Footsteps

It seems as though Haven has committed to her newest hobby, based on Herjavec’s post, and fans really loved to see it. The comments section quickly filled up with people supporting Herjavec and letting her know how cute they thought Haven looked in the pic.

“Congrats Haven for nailing your first performance! I know your Dance Mum and Hudson are proud of you! These babies are so sweet,” one person wrote.

“Your twins are beautiful!!!! Congratulations Dance Mum!!!!” someone else added.

“Awwww so sweet!! Yay Haven!!!!” a third person said.

“Omg she was the cutest,” dance studio owner Fiona Jurd commented.

“Thanks for having such an amazing studio ! She had the best time xo,” Herjavec replied.

Haven and her brother Hudson may have been destined to take up dance, given their mom’s love for the sport. In fact, when her twins were very little, Herjavec said they’d already shown an interest in dancing.

“They love to dance. They love music. … They’ll do an arabesque. She’ll go up to a ballet barre and stick her leg behind,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. ““My little girl she’s talking and singing … a lot more than my little boy, but I think that’s normal. I’ve heard with twins that one will sort of do the talking for the other one, but I think it’s a boy thing too. He’s talking but she definitely is more of a chatterbox,” she added.

Kym Herjavec Has Shared Videos of Her Twins Dancing in the Past

Herjavec introduced both of her kids to dance when they were quite young. In May 2022, she shared a video of the brother and sister dancing together — Haven in a leotard and a tutu and Hudson dressed more casually (and a little more bored by the idea, as evident by his yawn).

“Look out @derekhough and @juleshough There’s another Brother Sister duo in town,” Kym Herjavec captioned the video.

Herjavec is a professionally trained ballroom dancer who is best known for her role as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars.” She competed on the show from 2006 through 2015, before ultimately deciding to step away. She met her husband, “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec on the program when the two were partnered together on season 20.

In August 2016, the same year she and Robert Herjavec tied the knot, Kym Herjavec revealed that she was leaving DWTS.

“I love the show and I love to still be part of it but, you know, I still want to hang up my dance shoes and what a way to end. It’s like, ‘thank you, Dancing With the Stars,'” she told Entertainment Tonight.

