Kym Herjavec’s Daughter Haven Dances With Dad in Adorable New Video

Kym Herjavec and her husband Robert Herjavec rang in the new year alongside their kids, Hudson and Haven. The family celebrated 2023 a bit early in the evening — and were all “in bed by 9,” according to the “Dancing With the Stars” pro’s Instagram share.

“This is how our NYE went down! Robert trying to teach Haven how to dance and Hudson wanting to go home alone,” Kym Herjavec captioned a video of her family on the last night of 2022.

Hudson & Haven Herjavec Had Very Different Takes on New Year’s Eve

Hudson, 4, wasn’t having nearly as much fun as his twin sister, Haven, telling his mom that he wanted to “go home all by myself.” Although Hudson took a liking to a plastic New Year’s Eve top hat, he didn’t seem to be enjoying the festivities, as evidenced by Kym Herjavec’s video.

Meanwhile, Haven was looking adorable in a pink ruffle dress and a fluffy ivory jacket. She was with Robert Herjavec, who was teaching her some dance moves. Robert Herjavec, who appeared on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars,” was teaching Haven to take a step forward with one foot as he took a step back. Although she didn’t pick up the moves straight away, she looked really into learning how to dance.

After a couple of tries, Haven really seemed to get the moves down. She looked up at her dad as the two danced together and Robert Herjavec looked extremely proud of his little girl. When Kym Herjavec panned the camera back to Hudson, he was still very adamant about leaving.

Nevertheless, Kym Herjavec called the night “#perfection,” and it’s clear that she wouldn’t have wanted to spend her New Year’s Eve any other way.

“Wishing everyone a wonderful New Year full of peace, love and happiness xox,” she concluded her post.

Fans Reacted to Kym Herjavec’s Video in the Comments Section of the Post

As is the case each time Kym or Robert Herjavec share photos or videos of their twins, fans filled up the comments section, getting a kick out of Hudson and Haven’s big (and very different) personalities.

“‘I’m going home all by myself.’ Hudson speaking for introverts everywhere!!” one person wrote.

“Haven is having fun dancing with Daddy, and Hudson just wanting to go home alone! Happy New Year to the Herjavecs! What a sweet family,” someone else added.

“Happy New Year to your beautiful family! Hopefully Hudson made it home,” a third comment read.

“Omg this really made me laugh and reminded of music class! ‘I want to go home!’ Missing you all! Happy new year,” a Kym Herjavec pal said.

A few days earlier, Kym Herjavec shared a couple of videos of Hudson and Haven playing in the snow. The kids appeared to be having an absolute blast, but it seemed Robert Herjavec was having the best time, embracing his inner child.

“I know who’s having the most fun in the snow !! @robertherjavec,” Kym Herjavec captioned the Instagram video.

