Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Video of Her Daughter Singing

Kym Herjavec shared a sweet video as she sang a favorite song with her daughter, Haven Mae.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, who married her DWTS season 20 partner, “Shark Tank” millionaire Robert Herjavec, in 2016, is a proud mom to 5-year-old twins Haven and Hudson. And while she often shares photos of both of the twins together, her latest video featured an adorable mom-daughter duet.

Kym Herjavec & Her Daughter Haven Sang the Miley Cyrus Song “Flowers” in a New Video

In a video posted to Instagram on May 25, 2023, Herjavec and her daughter Haven were singing together and showing off car-dance moves as they performed the hit Miley Cyrus song, “Flowers.” Little Haven belted out the lyrics word for word as she sang cheek-to-cheek next to her famous mom.

In the caption to the post, Herjavec revealed that after arriving home with her daughter, she stayed in the car with her for a few extra minutes because her favorite tune started playing. “When you arrive home but your fav song comes on the radio 💕 Dance party in the driveway,” the DWTS alum wrote.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the too-cute mom-daughter moment with comments.

“I melt 🥹🫠 so beautiful,” wrote fellow DWTS pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

“Adorable!” added “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran.

“It’s the hip-throw that got me. Hysterical!✨💖✨+ she has a good ear for music!” another fan wrote of Haven.

Other fans reminded Herjavec that moments like these with a parent are what a child will remember for the rest of their life. And another called the moment #MotherDaughterGoals.

It’s no surprise that Herjavec’s daughter was singing her heart out in the new video. The Australian pro dancer previously revealed that both of her children had an appreciation for music and dance from a very young age. “They love to dance. They love music,” Herjavec told Us Weekly in 2019, when her kids weren’t even two years old. “They’ll do an arabesque. …My little girl, she’s talking and singing,” she also said at the time.

And while Haven gets those dance moves from her mama, in April 2023, Herjavec revealed that Haven also was taking dance classes and had already performed her first recital at a school in Australia.

Kym Herjavec Sang With Her Husband in a Previous Video

While nothing tops Herjavec’s sweet mom-daughter duet with Haven, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer previously sang on video with her husband Robert.

In 2020, the couple sang along with the Fox musical competition, “The Masked Singer.” As part of a Celebrity Watch Party segment, the couple cuddled on the couch with their dog and sang the song “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.” “Sing it, baby!” Kym told her husband in the clip.

Kym Herjavec has a special connection to ”The Masked Singer.” She won the ninth season of “Dancing With the Stars” with Donny Osmond, who went on to be the runner-up on the very first season of “The Masked Singer” back in 2019.

