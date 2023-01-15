Kym Herjavec’s Vacation With Twins Ends on a Terrible Note

Kym Herjavec brought her twins to Mexico for some fun in the sun in 2023, kicking off the new year with a bang.

It’s already been an eventful year for the Herjavec family, who rang in 2023 together. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a video of the family’s night out — ensuring fans that they were “all in bed by 9,” despite the new year just hours away.

“This is how our NYE went down! Robert trying to teach Haven how to dance and Hudson wanting to go home alone,” Herjavec captioned a now-deleted Instagram post.

A few days later, she shared some additional photos of her family visiting Mexico — but things didn’t end on a great note, as Herjavec came down with a bout of food poisoning.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Herjavec Twins Appeared to Have Fun Exploring a New Place

Ever since Hudson and Haven Herjavec were little, their parents made sure to travel with them and let them explore the world together. Over the past several months, the family has visited various countries, including Italy and Croatia, and have shared some of the memories they’ve made while traveling abroad.

Their recent trip to Mexico wasn’t any different — outside of Kym Herjavec ending up sick by the end of it.

“Cabo was amazing ( until I got food poising) home and recovering now,” the DWTS pro captioned a post on January 8, 2023.

In the post, Kym Herjavec included a few fun pictures of the memories they all made as a family. In the first pic, the twins posed with their grandmother in front of a swimming pool flanked by palm trees.

In another pic, Hudson and Haven stood in front of some mosaic surfboards. In a third snap, Haven clung to her mom’s leg as Hudson ran around on a grassy area in front of a mountainous scenery that was highlighted by a lovely sunset.

Dozens of Fans Wished Herjavec Well After Hearing That She Had Fallen Ill

Several fans took to the comments section of Kym Herjavec’s post to sympathize with her sickness and to wish her a speedy recovery. Many commenters shared their food poisoning stories that happened to them while they were traveling.

“So precious!!! Oh noooo…..food poisoning does not make for a fun souvenir. Rest up, then enjoy going through the pictures and reminiscing the fun moments,” one comment read.

“You all look like you had so much fun. Happy new year Herjavec family and sorry about the food poisoning,” someone else wrote.

“Looks so peaceful and beautiful! hope you feel better soon…. your littles are so adorable,” a third Instagram user added.

“I’m sorry to hear that. I know this to well. I got food poisoning while on vacation. I was out of commission for 3 days. I didn’t think I could even fly home. Praying for your quick recovery,” a fourth person said.

Surely once Kym Herjavec is feeling better she will be back to posting on social media — and will get back to traveling with her brood.

