Kym Herjavec Gives Update on Having More Kids

Now retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in March 2024. A fan of hers asked if she and her husband, Robert Herjavec, would have any more children, and the ballroom pro decided to respond.

“If I was younger YES! Being Hudson and Haven’s Mum is the best thing in the world,” Herjavec, 47, replied.

Herjavec gave birth to twins Hudson and Haven in April 2018. “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” Herjavec wrote on Instagram at the time.

Her husband, whom she met on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars,” has three older children, Caprice, Skye, and Brendan, from his first marriage to Diane Plese. Robert Herjavec rarely shares details or photos of his older children.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Is Having a ‘Great Time’ Raising Her Twins

Since leaving “Dancing With the Stars,” Herjavec has dedicated her life to being a wife and being a mom to her twins. In an interview with ET, Herjavec spoke about how much she’s been loving this new chapter of life with her husband.

“It’s the best. The best years. They’re so much fun. We’re having a great time,” she said.

“I’ve waited so long for this, so I feel I’m just going to enjoy the two. I won’t be putting any dance shoes back on, that’s for sure,” she added.

The mother of two has always said that she would have had more children — if she was younger.

“‘If we were younger, definitely, but I think we have missed that boat,” she said on an episode of Australia’s “The Morning Show” back in 2020, according to the Daily Mail. “But we’re not going to have any more kids even though we would probably like to,” she added.

Kym Herjavec and Robert Herjavec

Kym Herjavec Shares Updates About Her Twins on Social Media

Kym and Robert Herjavec have shared plenty of updates about their twins on social media. While they are both careful not to overshare, they know how much their fans love seeing how Hudson and Haven are growing up.

In December 2023, just ahead of the new year, for example, the couple took the twins skiing. “Let’s do this,” Kym Herjavec captioned an Instagram post at the time. She then shared individual posts of each of her kids hitting the slopes.

A few days earlier, the Herjavecs were in New York City. Kym Herjavec shared a picture of her “Shark Tank” star husband walking in Manhattan with Hudson and Haven. The whole family enjoyed the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular — which they attended in 2022, as well.

Just before their trip to the Big Apple, the whole family enjoyed some fun in the sun in Hawaii, according to People magazine.

And, for Halloween 2023, the whole family — including the couple’s dogs — dressed up as lions. “Our Pride,” Kym Herjavec captioned an Instagram snap. “Thanks for the cutest , coziest and coolest costumes @tipsyelves,” she added.

