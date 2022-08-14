Fans Think Popular Pro Is Returning to the Ballroom After Leaving in 2017

Some fans are thinking that a former “Dancing With the Stars” pro will be back in the ballroom in some capacity for season 31.

Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) revealed that she was filming something alongside Derek Hough and Cheryl Burke but couldn’t share exactly what they were doing. Most fans presume that they were shooting something for the upcoming season of DWTS — and some are hoping that it means that Herjavec will be back.

“Thanks for the loan of the incredible @anitakojewelry for this special shoot today,” Herjavec captioned a video on her Instagram Stories. “Fun day spending it with you @derekhough,” she captioned another post.

Fans are already speculating what this could possibly mean.

Several People Are Wondering if Herjavec Will Have a Role on Season 31

Shortly after Herjavec shared the videos on her Instagram Stories, several people took to Reddit to discuss what she may have been filming — and why.

“I could see Kym being involved in some capacity, but not necessarily as a pro paired with a celebrity,” one person commented on the thread.

“Hmm Derek, Cheryl, & Kym all there. Wonder what they were doing. I kinda feel like Brandon was there too because he’s in LA and said he was filming all day,” someone else added.

“Maybe they have Kym doing some bts content for the show?” a third Redditor suggested.

“Love Kym, most probably, she will be doing some behind the scenes videos and interviews,” read another comment.

“In s29 she was doing the podcast. Back when all access was a thing she was frequently doing that. She’s always popping up doing random things for the show and I love that she’s always up for whatever,” a fifth Redditor said.

Herjavec Left DWTS in 2017

After getting paired with “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec on season 20, Kym fell in love with her partner and decided to leave the show on a high note.

“I love the show and I love to still be part of it but, you know, I still want to hang up my dance shoes and what a way to end. It’s like, ‘thank you, ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Herjavec told Entertainment Tonight. She took a couple of seasons off before coming back to compete once more.

Kym was paired with Mr. T in 2017.

“You know, last time [Kym] was on she fell in love,” Robert told Hollywood Life in March 2017. “So, when I found out she was working with Mr. T, I had to have a talk with him. I went up to him and said ‘Hey! Just remember she’s a married woman. Don’t touch her or I’ll have to fight you,'” he joked. “I don’t think he was scared of me though,” he added.

Kym and Mr. T were eliminated week 3.

These days, Kym spends as much time as she can with her twins, Hudson and Haven, 4. The family took a trip to Italy earlier in the summer and appeared to have the time of their lives.

