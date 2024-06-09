Cheryl Burke Says Former DWTS Pro Should Return to Dance With Gerry Turner

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke thinks that another former pro should return to the series.

On the May 31 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke discussed the possibility of “Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner being cast on an upcoming season of the show. When thinking about who he’d be paired with, however, Burke thinks that Kym Herjavec would be the perfect fit.

“I think he’s going to do ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I really do,” Burke said on her podcast.

“He’d be great for ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” her podcast episode co-host Dave Quinn added.

“I think they should bring Kym Herjavec back for his partner,” Burke continued, adding, “they would be beautiful together.”

Kym Herjavec Isn’t Completely Opposed to Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Herjavec competed on 15 seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” and won Mirrorball Trophies; one with Donny Osmond and another with Hines Ward. She left after season 20, but returned again for season 24 before retiring from the show for good.

While Herjavec hasn’t shown much interest in a return to the program, she doesn’t seem to be completely opposed to the idea.

“I used to judge the Australian show once I stopped dancing on the U.S. one, which I loved so I would love to do that,” Herjavec told Heavy exclusively in March.

This year has been about pivoting into a new career but never say never to going back as a pro! Maybe they will need an older pro at some stage and I can dust off the dance shoes,” she added.

And Herjavec has been dancing again.

“Finally getting my show on its feet! Dusting off the old dance shoes with @aricyegudkin,” she captioned a video shared on her Instagram feed on May 20. The mother of two appeared to be practicing for her upcoming cabaret show.

Burke also saw the aforementioned video and believes Herjavec could really come back to DWTS.

“She was dancing, she posted it,” Burke said on her podcast. “I didn’t even put two and two together until now,” she added.

Gerry Turner Would Like to Do ‘Dancing With the Stars’

For his part, Turner has said that he’d be open to joining the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I would be open to any and all opportunities because as much fun as I’ve had up to this point, and as much fun as my family has had coming along with me on this journey, I wouldn’t say no to anything,” he told The New York Post in November 2023.

“I would have to kind of get more information before I committed to something. But gosh, I mean, how much fun could that be?” he said, acknowledging that he’d need some work.

“I’m probably just an average guy. So on a scale of 1 to 10, maybe a 5,” he told the outlet.

Of course, a lot has happened in Turner’s life since that interview. He got engaged to Theresa Nist on the “Golden Bachelor” finale and the two tied the knot in a televised wedding back in January. Three months later, the two announced their split on an episode of “Good Morning America.”

There has undoubtedly been a ton of interest in Turner’s life over the past year or so, and many fans think he’d be a great addition to the season 33 DWTS cast. Plenty of people would love to see Herjavec back, too.

