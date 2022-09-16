Kym Herjavec Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Robert

Kym Johnson Herjavec marked her husband’s milestone day in a special way.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer married “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, in 2016, one year after being partnered with him on the 20th season of the celebrity ballroom competition.

Robert, who was previously married to Diane Plese, once told People, “When I met Kym, I felt complete.”

“I never thought I’d get married again,” he added.”I worried I’d become bitter or an old cat guy. But at the end of the day everybody wants to connect to another human being. When I met Kym, it was just effortless.”

According to Closer Weekly, two years after their wedding, the celebrity couple welcomed twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae after undergoing in vitro fertilization.

Fans who follow the Herjavecs on social media regularly see family photos and pics that mark important milestones and birthdays, often featuring the couple’s adorable twins. But in a recent post, it was patriarch Robert who was honored.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Shared a Sweet Slideshow to Mark Her Husband’s 60th Birthday

In an Instagram post shared on Sep. 14, 2022, Kym, 46, posted a throwback photo from what appeared to be her husband’s third birthday in the mid-1960s. In the pic, the future billionaire looked dapper dressed in a tiny vest and tie with a birthday cake by his side lit with three candles. A second photo showed the toddler on a horse as his father stood by to hold him, and another pic was a recent shot of the “Shark Tank” star dining outdoors with an ocean view in the background. A final photo showed Robert and his wife on a recent trip to Italy.

“Let’s hear it for the birthday boy @robertherjavec You can have your cake and eat it, too,” Kym captioned the slideshow.

In the comment section, some fans thought Robert grew up to look just like his dad, while others thought his baby face hasn’t changed.

“He looks exactly the same!!! Happy birthday!!” one fan wrote.

“What a beautiful birthday tribute Kymmy❤ happiest of birthdays Robert,” another wrote.

Robert Herjavec Also Shared an Important Throwback in Honor of His 60th Birthday

Robert also marked his big day on Instagram. He shared a post that showed him riding on an electric surfboard. The 1972 Steely Dan song “Reelin in the years’ played in the background.

“Reelin In the Years! One more turn around the sun – this is a big one!” Robert captioned the clip.

Fans told Robert that he looks great and that “60” is only his chronological number.

“The number may say one thing, but your enthusiasm and gumption clearly states 21! Let’s go! Happy 21st Birthday!” one fan joked.

Robert also shared a second post that featured a birthday card that said “Too old for Tik Tok too young for the retirement home.” A second photo was a black and white photo of a large ship and a caption announcing the arrival of the Herjavec family at Pier 23 in Canada.

In the caption, Robert hinted that the humorous card was from his wife.

“Thank you for the amazing gifts [Kym Herjavec!],” he wrote. “What’s Tik Tok? Second picture is the actual boat with my parents and I arriving in Canada with our suitcase to start a new life.”

Robert was born in Zbjeg, Croatia but moved to Canada as a young boy.

“I am not even a first-generation immigrant, I am a guy off the boat,” he told Business News Daily. “My dad escaped from jail in a communist country and grabbed my mom and me and we came to Halifax when I was 8 years old. We landed with literally one suitcase. My mom remembered she knew somebody in Toronto, we took a train there, and lived in their basement for 18 months. It all started from there.”

