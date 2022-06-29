Kym Herjavec Has Date Night With Husband Robert in Italy

Kym Johnson Herjavec has been enjoying an extended vacation in Italy with her husband, Robert, and their 4-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer married the “Shark Tank” millionaire, who was also her DWTS season 20 partner, in 2016, and two years later they welcomed their twins.

During the famous family’s lavish summer trip to Italy in June 2022, they made pitstops in Capri and the cliffside village of Positano on the Amalfi Coast. The Herjavecs have shared photos of their twins exploring Italy, but they also took a date night for themselves.

Kym & Robert Herjavec Had a Hard Time Disconnecting From Their Kids During a Date Night

In a new photo posted to Instagram Kym gave fans a look at a date night she had with her husband while in Italy. The DWTS season 28 mirrorball champion posted photos to her Instagram story that showed her and her husband on date night in Ravello for a boat ride and later dancing under the stars. The dance clip was proof that Robert still remembers the moves his future wife taught him when they were partners on “Dancing with the Stars” seven years ago.

One photo of the couple on a boat showed them looking at a phone instead of at each other.

“Out on a date but still checking the baby monitor,” Kym captioned the pic.

A few followers called out the mom of two for not focusing on her date.

“Omg get off your phones and enjoy the beautiful view behind you,” one commenter wrote.

“They aren’t really on their phones,” another clapped back. “They are checking the baby monitor. That’s what loving, concerned, involved parents do.”

“No nanny? Who monitors them if suddenly one wakes up?” another fan asked.

Others agreed that Kym and Robert were being “good parents” by checking in on their kids.

Kym & Robert Herjavec Have Gone on Date Nights All Over the World

The Herjavecs enjoyed plenty of date nights before their kids were born. In March 2018, People magazine shared photos of a very pregnant Kym on a date night with her husband the month before giving birth to the twins. The arrival of Hudson and Haven meant a lot of time at home, but a few months after the twins were born, the couple snuck away for some alone time once again.

“I’m so excited to be out. I can’t comprehend,” Robert Herjavec told Us Weekly in September 2018.

Kym also joked about a typical night out with two newborns in the house.

“Honestly, my night out was driving to Target late one night for something,” she told the outlet. “It was kind of exciting.”

But the new twin parents balanced things out with exciting trips. In fact, the trip to Italy is nothing new for the wealthy family. While Hudson and Haven are now old enough to take in the sights, they have been world travelers since they were babies.

“They’ve been to five countries already!” Robert Herjavec told Us when the twins were just a few months old.

