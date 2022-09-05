WATCH: Robert & Kym Herjavec’s Son Learns Croatian Folk Dance

Robert and Kym Herjavec have been traveling the globe with their 4-year-old twins this summer, exploring new places and making memories as a family.

After spending part of their summer in Italy, the Herjavecs made another stop on their trip, taking their children to their dad’s home country of Croatia. Robert and Kym, who met on “Dancing With the Stars,” have been sharing photos and videos from their travels on social media — and fans have been loving the content.

Robert has traveled to Herjavec quite a few times over the years as his extended family lives in the country. He confirmed this in 2020 when an earthquake rocked the capital of Zagreb. At the time, he tweeted that he was checking in on his loved ones as the damage seemed extensive. Thankfully, everyone seemed to be okay.

In 2022, the “Shark Tank” star was able to show his kids around and they’re getting old enough to understand a lot more. At one point during the trip, Hudson even tried dancing Kolo, a type of Croatian folk dance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hudson Herjavec Got Some Dance Lessons From a Dance Group

While spending some time on what appeared to be a yacht, Hudson Herjavec joined in on the entertainment of the afternoon, getting some one-on-one lessons from a dance group doing a traditional Kolo.

“My little Croatian learning a little Kolo,” Kym captioned a video of her 4-year-old. He stood barefoot in front of the lead dancer who gave him instructions on how to do the dance. His proud parents could be heard cheering him on in the background.

Fans seemed to really love the special moment that Hudson shared with the dancers and they took to the comments section of Kym’s post to react.

“Cuuuuuute!! He’s a natural,” one person wrote.

“Bravo Hudson!!!! The Kolo is so much fun!!!” someone else added.

“That is the sweetest. Clearly it’s in his blood,” a third comment read.

“Omg I cannot handle the cuteness,” a fourth Instagram user said.

The Herjavec Twins Both Seem Interested in Dance

Back in May 2022, Kym shared a video of her twins taking dance lessons. Although Haven seemed way more into learning (Hudson had fans cracking up with his yawn mid-way through the video), both kids repeated after the instructor and did try to complete the steps as they were being taught.

Haven was dressed for the occasion in a white leotard and tutu with white ruffle socks. She had on a pair of sneakers, not unlike her brother. Hudson was in a pair of jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.

“Look out @derekhough and @juleshough There’s another Brother Sister duo in town,” Kym captioned the video. Fans absolutely loved seeing the twins dancing, taking after their mom.

“How great! Teach your children when they’re young,” one comment read.

“Way too cute. Love love love this,” someone else added.

“Never too soon to start,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Your children are absolutely beautiful..model material,” a fourth person chimed in.

