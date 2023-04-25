Kym Herjavec Releases Statement Following Tragic News

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) has released a statement following the death of ballroom legend, Len Goodman.

“Heartbroken. Heavens gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today. Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed. Rest In Peace sweet Len,” Herjavec captioned an Instagram post on April 24, 2023.

Goodman died on April 22, 2023, in a hospice facility in Kent after a battle with bone cancer, according to BBC News.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him,” Goodman’s manager Jackie Gill told the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Shared a Sweet Photo of Her & Len Goodman on Instagram

Herjavec and Goodman worked together on DWTS for many years. Goodman joined the show as a judge in 2005, when the first season aired on ABC. Herjavec joined the series in its third season, finishing in 5th place with celeb partner Jerry Springer.

In 2016, Herjavec revealed that she was leaving the show.

“I love the show and I love to still be part of it but, you know, I still want to hang up my dance shoes and what a way to end. It’s like, ‘thank you, Dancing With the Stars,'” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Herjavec received plenty of feedback from Goodman over the course of her DWTS career. In 2009, she and Donny Osmond received plenty of positive feedback — and a few 10s — from Goodman, as they won the Mirrorball together. The same was the case in season 12 when Herjavec coached Hines Ward to victory.

Like many ballroom pros on DWTS, Herjavec really respected Goodman’s input and, based on the photo she shared with him after his death, they also built a sweet friendship.

Herjavec’s Instagram post was among dozens of tributes that poured in from Goodman’s colleagues and friends.

Kym Herjavec Mourned the Loss of Another Entertainer Days Before Len Goodman’s Death

On April 22, 2023, Herjavec posted a tribute to Barry Humphries, a well-known Australian comedian who died at the age of 89, according to the Associated Press. The Tony Award winner was also known by his stage persona, Dame Edna Everage.

Herjavec got to know Humphries very well when she went on tour with him many years ago.

“Waving a Glad for you Barry Humphries. So sad to hear of the passing of the icon Barry Humphries. I had the honor of being an Ednaette with my best friend Mel. We toured Australia and had the best time getting to know Barry, who was such a wonderful man. He had the most incredible stories and cared for all of the cast and crew so much. Sending all my love to his family,” Herjavec captioned an Instagram post.

Fans reacted to the news in the comments section of Herjavec’s post.

“What beautiful memories of such an iconic character RIP Barry Humpreys,” one comment read.

“Sad news. How nice you have those fun memories,” someone else wrote.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Official Cause of Death Leaves Family With More Questions