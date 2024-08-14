Kym Herjavec Returns to Instagram With Message for Fans

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec returned to Instagram on August 10 to thank fans for their support following the death of her father.

“My Rock @robertherjavec I love you beyond,” Herjavec captioned a photo of her and her husband, Robert Herjavec, sitting on a couch. The two recently celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages over the last couple of weeks. I’m so blown away with the love from everyone. It has meant so much,” Kym Herjavec’s caption continued.

The ballroom pro didn’t share how her dad died. A rep didn’t have a comment for Heavy when contacted about the news.

Fans Loved to See the Candid Photo of Kym & Robert Herjavec

After Kym Herjavec uploaded her post to Instagram, dozens of fans filled up the comments section. Many fans wished her and her husband a happy anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to you both! I saw you fall in LOVE on the dance floor and in practice it was nice to see a friendship evolve to a ROMANCE. Happy Anniversary to the both of you and may you have many more,” one person wrote.

“Happy Anniversary to a couple whose love sparked into a hot fire and blossomed into a life of romance and love! Keep on dancing and making each other a priority,” someone else said.

“Kym my husband passed away the same time your father passed away so I didn’t get to say my condolences to you about your father’s passing and what a loss to you it was, I want to say it now to you,” a third comment read.

“Sending much love your way hon. And what a gorgeous picture of you both,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Kym Herjavec Posted a Tribute to Her Dad on Instagram

Following her dad’s death, Herjavec took to Instagram to share the news with fans. She also shared some photos of her father.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my Dad and today is my birthday! Life doesn’t care about timing and we roll with the punches.. This one hits pretty hard. There is never enough time , never enough hugs or I love you. What we have are the memories,” she captioned the post.

“I’m so grateful my Dad gave me so many beautiful moments and memories I will hold dear to my heart. May your sweet soul rest in peace Dad,” she added.

Many of Herjavec’s “Dancing With the Stars” co-stars commented on the post, sending her love and support. One of those messages was from DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Happy birthday Kym…and I’m so sorry for your loss. But there are no mistakes in this thing we call life. There is a poetry in that you said Goodbye to your father so close to you birthday. You will always remember him and the miraculous gift of life that only a father can give, and all the life lessons that he guided you through. Thinking of you and your family during this time, and sending you so much love,” Inaba wrote.

