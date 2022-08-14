SEE IT: Robert Herjavec Shares Rare Photo of Twins in the DWTS Ballroom

On August 4, 2022, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec celebrated her 46th birthday.

The former reality star spent part of the day with Derek Hough — the two filmed something special but didn’t give too many details about what they were working on.

“Thanks for the loan of the incredible @anitakojewelry for this special shoot today,” Kym captioned a video on her Instagram Stories.

“Fun day spending it with you @derekhough,” Kym captioned another post. She was wearing a hot pink ensemble for whatever she and Hough were filming.

Throughout the day, Kym also shared posts that her friends shared in honor of her birthday. In addition, Kym also received a special message from her husband Robert Herjavec, who shared a rare picture on Instagram on his wife’s birthday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robert Shared a Photo of Hudson & Haven in the DWTS Ballroom

Robert dug back in his archives for the photo that he chose to share in honor of his wife’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday amazing woman !! @kymherjavec5678 from your little but strong family – we love you so much !!” Robert captioned the post. The picture had been taken a couple of years ago — after Kym left DWTS.

In the snap, Robert was holding a baby Haven while Kym was holding Hudson, while standing on the dance floor of the DWTS ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars” holds a very special place in Kym’s heart, of course. Aside from competing in several seasons of the dance competition show, it’s also where she met and fell in love with Robert. Being back in the ballroom with their twins was undoubtedly very special for both of them.

Kym decided to leave the program on a high note, shortly after she and Robert tied the knot.

“I love the show and I love to still be part of it but, you know, I still want to hang up my dance shoes and what a way to end,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

Robert & Kym Took Their Kids to Italy Earlier in the Summer

The Herjavec family got to spend some time in Italy over the summer and both Robert and Kym shared some of the incredible memories they made with fans on social media.

“Bonjourno Italia !! That’s it ! First time in Portofino – it really is as spectacular as they say !! I just hope I can get good internet,” Herjavec wrote on Instagram after he and the family arrived in Italy in June 2022.

“My baby and I ! @kymherjavec5678 hanging with this beautiful woman at dinner,” Robert captioned a pic of him and Kym.

“Two best friends going for a stroll in Portofino !! Viva Italia,” he captioned a video of twins Hudson and Haven exploring the town together.

Robert and Kym had a lot to celebrate in recent months. Their 6-year wedding anniversary was on July 31, 2022, just about a week before Kym’s birthday. And, in April, Robert and Kym celebrated Haven and Hudson’s 4th birthdays.

“4 year ago you changed our world,” Kym captioned a post of her babies.

