Kym Herjavec’s Twins Are ‘So Big’ at ‘Bluey’ Event: Photo

Kym Johnson Herjavec’s twins are getting so big.

In January 2023, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, posed with their 4-year-old twins, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, at a live kiddie show, and fans couldn’t get over how fast the kids are growing up.

In a January 2023 photo posted on Instagram, the celebrity family posed with the character Bluey. The character is the canine star of the popular animated Australian preschool series of the same name.

In the photo, little Hudson and his parents were all smiles, while Haven looked a little starstruck as she stood in front of the costumed version of the animated TV character.

“Well, This was amazing! (For Real Life!),” Kym captioned the family pic.

Fans Reacted to the Family Photo & Many Said the Herjavec Twins Look So Big Now

The Herjavecs married in 2016, just one year after they first met when they were partnered together on “Dancing with the Stars.” The celebrity couple welcomed their twins in 2018 after undergoing in vitro fertilization, according to Closer Weekly.

Fans have watched the kids grow via photos and videos on social media, but some felt the Bluey pics showed a major growth spurt for the two preschoolers.

“Omygosh they’re getting big already!” one fan wrote of the Herjavec twins on Instagram.

“They’re so big!!” another agreed.

“The kids are getting big! ADORABLE,” another fan chimed in.

“I love it!!!!!! You all look so great! And the kiddos are so big!” wrote another fan.

Others said the twins are “mini” versions of their famous parents.

Kym previously revealed that as her twins started to grow they each have “very different personalities.” “Haven, our little girl, is the boss,” she told Hollywood Life in 2020. “And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her.”

Kym Johnson Herjavec Said She “Missed the Boat” on Having More Kids

Kym previously told Us Weekly that she would “love” to have more children. But in a 2020 interview on “The Morning Show,” the 46-year-old mom of two cast doubt on any future children with her husband, who turned 60 years old in 2022 and has three other grown children.

“If we were younger, definitely, but I think we have missed that boat,” Kym said. “We’re not going to have any more kids even though we would probably like to,” she added.

While raising Hudson and Haven, the professional dancer has made sure to keep traditions from her Australian background. In 2020, she told Hollywood Life she planned to have an “Australian themed” birthday party for her kids “to honor the wildlife.”

And in December 2022, she posted to Instagram as her kids helped her make a traditional Australian dessert for Christmas as they watched an annual holiday special that airs in the country on TV.

“We may be in Canada but the Aussie tradition of a pavlova and #carolsinthedomain are still with us!” Kym captioned the post.

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec Looks So Different in Pre-DWTS Pics