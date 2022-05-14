Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Video of Her Twins Dancing

Kym Herjavec’s twins are getting into the dancing game.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, who married her DWTS season 20 partner, “Shark Tank” millionaire Robert Herjavec, in 2016, shared an adorable video of her 4-year-old twins, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, in a dance class – and she compared them to celebrity siblings Derek and Julianne Hough.

The Hough siblings grew up as dancers and won a combined eight mirrorball trophies on “Dancing With the Stars,” according to Gold Derby. But will the Herjavecs be next?

Fans Reacted to the Sweet Video of the Herjavec Twins

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Kym Herjavec’s twins were carefully following a countdown and doing dance steps in what appeared to be a dance studio. “Open the tunnel… close the tunnel,” the twins repeated.

But at one point, little Hudson looked at the camera and opened up his mouth for a big yawn as his sister dutifully focused on her steps.

Kym captioned the sweet video with a playful warning to the Houghs.

“Look out @derekhough and @juleshough There’s another Brother Sister duo in town,” she wrote. The mom of two also included a crying-laughing emoji in reference to Hudson’s bored face.

Fans reacted in the comment section, with some zeroing in on Hudson’s hilarious yawn and how Haven was more into the dance.

“Loving Hudson’s enthusiasm,” one fan wrote.

“It’s the yawn for me. Lol,” another cracked.

But others were more confident that Hudson will come around eventually.

“Future dwts pros season 50,” one fan wrote of the twins.

“These Two Cuties are Total Competition for @derekhough and @juleshough,” another fan agreed.

Kym Herjavec Previously Revealed That Her Twins Had an Interest in Dancing at a Young Age

Longtime fans know that “Dancing with the Stars” has always been a family affair. In addition to the Hough siblings, who both competed and served as judges in the celebrity ballroom competition, brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy have both been pro dancers on the show. DWTS alum Mark Ballas’ parents, Corky and Shirley, are also professional dancers.

There are also several married couples on the show, including Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, and Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. In 2016, pro dancer Sasha Farber even proposed to his longtime love, Emma Slater, live in the DWTS ballroom, People reported at the time.

But what are the chances of the Herjavec twins following in their famous mom’s footsteps to keep the family dancing tradition going? In 2019, Kym told Us Weekly that from the time her kids were babies, both she and her husband would “get up and dance with the kids.”

“They love to dance,” the two-time DWTS mirrorball champ said of her twins. “They love music. … They’ll do an arabesque.”

At the time, Kym did note that her daughter was more of a dancing fan than her son. “She’ll go up to a ballet barre and stick her leg behind,” she said of Haven.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added that while she always thought her kids would be interested in dancing when they grow up, she planned to “keep them busy and do everything to see what they like.”

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec Shares Twins Hudson & Haven’s 4th Birthday Photos