Robert & Kym Herjavec’s Twins Pose for Photos With the Easter Bunny

Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) and Robert Herjavec met on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The two were partnered together, and their chemistry on the dance floor translated into a relationship that blossomed off camera.

“Kym and Robert were definitely attracted to each other from the get-go. They are constantly all over each other. She can’t stop talking about what a good, nice guy he is. They have insane chemistry and are actually a great match,” a source told The Hollywood Gossip in 2015.

The following year, Robert popped the question. “It was a really magical moment,” Kym told People magazine after getting engaged. “I was just so happy,” she continued, before adding, “I was completely shocked. I can’t stop staring at the ring. It’s unbelievable.”

On July 31, 2016, Robert and Kym exchanged vows, and two years later, the couple welcomed twins.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec-it’s great out here!” Robert captioned an Instagram photo of the babies. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong,” he added.

Kym and Robert occasionally post photos and videos of their little ones on social media, and shared a new picture of almost 4-year-old Hudson and Haven on Easter Sunday 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hudson & Haven Posed for Photos With the Easter Bunny

Hudson and Haven posed for photos with the Easter Bunny, and Kym couldn’t help but share one of the pics with her 296,000 Instagram followers.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro wished her fans a happy Easter, and shared that her kids were styled by some very important people in their lives. Hudson’s sharp outfit which consists of a pair of white slacks, a blue collared shirt, and a pink plaid blazer. According to Kym, her good pal — and former DWTS contestant — Carson Kressley was responsible for her son’s look.

As for Haven, she was wearing a white dress with pink circles and what appear to be cherry blossom branches. She wore ruffled ankle socks, and a pair of red shoes. Her outfit was put together by Margie Keyes, according to Kym’s Instagram caption.

Kym Said She’s Open to Having More Kids

Kym did not have an easy time getting pregnant, and had to turn to IVF. In an interview with People magazine, she explained her decision. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen,” she said. She went on to call her pregnancy a “miracle.”

As Hudson and Haven continue to get older, some people have wondered if Kym and Robert will try to have another baby — and it’s something that she’s not ruling out. “I would love to have more kids,” she told Us Weekly in 2020. It does sound like Robert may not be on the same page, however.

“No, no, no. We can’t even get a dog. Are you kidding? We actually thought about getting a puppy in all this [but] … all the shelters are empty,” he said during the interview. The “Shark Tank” star has three other kids from a previous relationship.

Kym decided to leave DWTS in 2016 after she married Robert.

“I love the show and I love to still be part of it but, you know, I still want to hang up my dance shoes and what a way to end,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Even still, dancing is a big part of the family’s lives. “They love to dance,” Kym told Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: DWTS Season 30 Competitor Hit By a Car in New York City