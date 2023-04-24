Kym & Robert Herjavec Celebrate Twins Hudson & Haven’s 5th Birthday: PHOTOS

Kym Herjavec’s twins celebrated a major milestone.

The twin son and daughter of “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband, Robert Herjavec, turned five years old on August 23, 2023, and fans couldn’t get over how adorable they are in photos shared to Instagram.

Kym Herjavec Posted New Photos of Her Twins on Their 5th Birthday

In photos shared to her Instagram page on April 23, 2023, Kym showed fans how big her babies, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, are getting as they turn 5. In the pics, the twins were dressed to the nines as they playfully posed together. Hudson wore a pastel plaid suit jacket and white shorts, while Haven was dressed in a light pink, layered tulle dress. In the first pic, Hudson hugged his sister, and in the second, both children smiled sweetly as they looked at the camera.

“Happy 5th Birthday H&H 🎂 🥳, “ Kym captioned the pics. “How lucky I am to be your Mum💕You are both the most incredible little Humans who fill our lives with so much love and happiness every single day.”

Several of Kym’s “Dancing With the Stars” co-stars reacted to the birthday pics.

“Happy birthday little angels,” wrote fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“Happppy birthdayyyyy,” added pal Sasha Farber.

“OMG time flies! Happy Birthday gorgeous babies 🎂🤍🎂,” wrote Cheryl Burke.

“Kim! They look so big! Love your duo! So adorable!” added OG DWTS dancer Edyta Sliwinska.

Robert Herjavec also posted a tribute to the twins with a recent photo and then a slideshow of pics going back to the day of their birth. “5 years ago, to the day, these amazing babies were born and changed my life forever in the best possible way,“ he wrote. “Happy birthday babies.”

Riobert’s “Shark Tank” co-star Barbara Corcoran commented, “Happy Birthday to your twins!” Hudson and Haven’s godfather, Carson Kressley, posted a series of heart emoji.

Kym & Robert Herjavec’s Twins Were Born 1 Minute Apart on April 23, 2018

While Robert was previously married to Diane Plese and is also a dad to now-grown kids Caprice, Skye, and Brendan, fans have been following the Herjavecs’ life as parents to young twins ever since the babies were born. According to Us Weekly, in 2018, Kym posted the babies’ birth announcement on social media and wrote, “Never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7:44 am and 7:45 am 4/23/18.”

While the twins had been practically inseparable during their toddler years, recent photos show they are developing their own interests.

In December 2022, Kym posted a video of her son helping her in the kitchen as they made the traditional Australian dessert pavlova. The little boy was seen intently rolling a bag of sugar with a rolling pin to make a caster sugar substitute.

In early April 2023, Kym recalled that Haven performed in her first dance recital at an Australian dance school. “I’m officially a Dance Mum… Hudson’s officially a very proud Brother. Haven nailed her first performance with @pose_pa,” Herjavec captioned a now-deleted pic of Hudson hugging his sister after her dance performance.

The proud mom of two also shared a photo of Haven horseback riding at Rosthwaite Farm in Australia, and Hudson has been photographed riding as well.

Kym previously told Hollywood Life that her kids have a close bond but also have “very different personalities.” “Haven, our little girl, is the boss,” she said in 2020. “I think that’s a girl thing though. And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her.”

