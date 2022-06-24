Kym Herjavec Shares Sweet Pic of Twins Hudson & Haven on Vacation

Kym Johnson Herjavec shared a too-cute photo with fans.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer scored a prize better than a mirrorball trophy when she married her DWTS season 20 partner, “Shark Tank” millionaire Robert Herjavec, in 2016. Two years later, the celebrity couple welcomed twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, per Closer Weekly. They even named DWTS alum Carson Kressley as the godfather to their twins.

Since that time, there has been no shortage of adorable photos on Kym Herjavec’s social media feed. After celebrating the twins’ birthdays in April, the famous family took a lavish summer trip to Italy, which has spawned a bit of a vacation album on Instagram. In a new photo from a pitstop in Capri, fans got to see just how close Herjavec’s 4-year-old twins are.

Kym Herjavec’s Twin Son & Daughter Posed Together on Vacation on the Island of Capri

In an Instagram photo posted on June 23, 2022, Hudson and Haven were photographed together as they stood along a rugged coastline and gazed out at a body of water ahead of an exploring trip in Capri. The protective brother had his arm around his sister as they stared out at the water.

“Let’s check it out sis #exploringcapri,” Herjavec captioned the sweet snap.

Fans reacted to the photo in the comment section.

“Best friends!!! The bond they share is awesome! So adorable!!” one fan wrote.

“Every family should share so much love and kindness,” another wrote.

“Very loving siblings,” a third fan agreed.

Kym Herjavec’s Twins Have an Adorable Bond

Like most twins, the Herjavec siblings have a strong bond. During the famous family’s trip to Italy, the DWTS pro dancer posted a video of her twins holding hands while strolling through a marketplace in Portofino. In the clip, the toddlers could be heard asking, “Where’s the toy store Daddy?”

“Two best friends going for a stroll in Portofino!! Viva Italia!!” Robert Herjavec wrote of the video.

“The hand hold. Come on,” chimed in fellow DWTS alum Amanda Kloots.

Despite their close bond, in an interview with Hollywood Life, Kym Herjavec said her children have “very different personalities.”

“Haven, our little girl, is the boss,” she said. “I think that’s a girl thing though. And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her. But they’re both just so sweet and adorable and starting to interact, so that’s fun to see.”

In a separate interview with Brief Take, the Australian pro dancer said the twins both love music and “love to dance,” but she stopped short of predicting they will follow in her footsteps to be professional dancers in a ballroom.

“I think that they will end up more so in the boardroom,” he added “It’s super cute, they both love going into Robert’s office and sitting with him while he’s working. Hopefully, they’ll just be happy with whatever they decide to do. We’re going to let them just try all different things: soccer, dance, music, just let them try it all.”

