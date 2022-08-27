SEE IT: Kym & Robert Herjavec’s Twins’ Latest Adventure Involves Classic Game

Kym and Robert Herjavec’s twins have spent their summer traveling the globe with their parents, exploring new places, and learning all kinds of new things.

The Herjavecs spent a good amount of time in Italy, and shared some photos from their adventures. Upon their return to North America, they visited Canada, and the fun just hasn’t stopped. Hudson and Haven, 4, appear to be the best of friends and seem to be building their bond even stronger as they check out the world together.

Kym and Robert have been enjoying some time off from work, though Kym will be a part of the upcoming “Dancing With the Stars” season.

“‘Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances’ is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we’ll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps,” read a press release issued by Disney on August 22, 2022.

Days earlier, the Herjavec twins were enjoying some downtime, playing an old classic game of Jenga — except it wasn’t a typical table top version. Kym shared a pic of Hudson and Haven playing with a giant, floor version with the blocks stacked taller than both of them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Loved Hudson’s Facial Expression in the Pic

Hudson and Haven were seen playing with the towering blocks and it seems like Hudson was really hoping that the wooden tower didn’t topple over as his sister went in to make a move.

“Thanks Uncle Dave for the best gift of @jenga,” Kym captioned the photo. Fans took to the comments section to react to the pic, and many couldn’t help but mention Hudson’s expression.

“Hudson and Haven will have fun with this tower! Love Hudson’s surprised look,” one person wrote.

“Look at him so amazed,” added another.

“Future engineers! Did Hudson knock it down?” someone else asked.

“Jenga towers, yay, lol They’re so cute,” a fourth Instagram user said.

The Herjavecs Love to Be Outdoors

While their game of Jenga was an indoor activity, the Herjavecs are often on the move, going on walks, hikes, and boat rides.

Earlier in August, Kym shared some photos from the family’s time on the lake. In one pic, Haven tried her hand at fishing, dressed in an all-pink ensemble with pink rain boots and a Haven-sized fishing rod. “Gone fishing,” Kym captioned the shot.

Fans thought that Haven looked adorable and many commented on the snap.

“Just the sweetest. Enjoy these little moments! They just freakin fly by!!!!” one comment read.

“Love her boots,” someone else added.

“Adorable little fisher girl,” a third social media user wrote.

In another pic, Kym was seen relaxing on a boat while going for a leisurely ride. “Sunday,” she captioned the pic, adding a green heart emoji meant to highlight her green outfit.

READ NEXT: Robert Herjavec Shares Rare Photo of Twins in the DWTS Ballroom