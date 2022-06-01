Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Photos of Her Twins in New York City

Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) and her husband Robert Herjavec took their two kids to New York City and shared some photos from their trip on Instagram. The couple, who met on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars,” spent a fun-filled weekend in the Big Apple with 4-year-old Hudson and Haven.

Kym and Robert had instant chemistry on DWTS and ended up taking their romance off the dance floor and started dating. About a year later, they got engaged.

“It was a really magical moment,” Kym told People magazine after Robert proposed. “I was just so happy. I was completely shocked. I can’t stop staring at the ring. It’s unbelievable,” she added. The two tied the knot on July 31, 2016, and welcomed their twins in April 2018.

Since then, Kym has shared photos and videos of her twins on social media. Although she doesn’t post frequently, she does share her babies with fans, and often documents special moments, such as birthdays or visits with the Easter Bunny.

Kym Shared Several Photos From the Family’s NY Trip

On May 23, 2022, Kym shared several photos from her family’s recent trip to the Big Apple. In the first photo, she got a hug around her neck from Hudson who was all smiles as he cuddled in behind her.

In the second shot, Haven put an arm around her dad and smiled into the camera.

“A Weekend in NYC is always a good idea,” Kym captioned the post.

The Herjavec family appeared to have a lot of fun as they spent time together. The foursome posed at a table while enjoying an outdoor meal with a pond behind them. In another shot, one of the kids can be seen climbing up a rock formation. In the comments section, Kym revealed that they had to go up after Hudson to get him down.

Kym and Robert also took the kids to the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in Manhattan where they took in a play called “Wake Up Daisy.”

Kym snapped another photo of Robert on a carousel with Haven and Hudson, who were riding on horses side-by-side.

It appears as though mom and dad also got out for a date night while in the big city, too. Kym shared a photo of the Playbill for “Plaza Suite” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick.

Kym Received Several Comments on the Post

As is the case nearly every time Kym shares posts about her kids, the comments section filled up with comments about how adorable Haven and Hudson are.

“The most beautiful family,” DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold wrote, adding three red heart emoji.

“Kym! Your family is just divine!!!” someone else added.

“You made beautiful children,” a third person added.

“Well somebody got her daddies eyes! And someone else clearly got his fearlessness,” another comment read.

“I can’t believe how fast they’re growing,” a fifth Instagram user said.

“How beautiful and big your children Many Blessings Always,” read another fan comment.

