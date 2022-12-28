Kym Herjavec Shares Video of Her 4-Year-Old Twins Taking on Christmas Tradition

Kym Johnson Herjavec shared a sweet holiday video with fans.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, who married “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec in 2016, is the mother of 4-year-old twins, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae. The celebrity couple welcomed their twins after undergoing in vitro fertilization, according to Closer Weekly.

For Christmas 2022, Kym Herjavec shared a video of her children continuing on with a sweet family tradition – and fans couldn’t believe how big they are getting.

Kym Herjavec Shared a Video of Her Kids Making Pavlova & Fans Couldn’t Get Over It

In December 2022, Herjavec shared videos to her Instagram story and Instagram feed that showed Hudson and Haven helping to make the Australian treat, pavlova. According to Miriam-Webster, pavlova is a dessert that originated in New Zealand and consists of “a meringue shell topped with whipped cream and usually fruit.”

In one clip shared by Herjavec, little Hudson was shown carefully guiding a rolling pin over a bag of sugar while wearing blue Spider-Man pajamas. A nearby computer was playing the “Carols in the Domain” holiday special that airs in Australia at Christmastime.

“We may be in Canada but the Aussie tradition of a pavlova and #carolsinthedomain are still with us!” Herjavec captioned the post. “Also, when you can’t find Caster sugar you do this! Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Fans reacted in the comment section. “Hudson is really doing a great job!” one fan wrote of the 4-year-old’s diligent sugar-crushing technique. “Love you and your family,” another fan wrote to the DWTS mirrorball champion.

Kym Herjavec Posted a Photo of the Finished Pavlova as Well as Other Holiday Photos & Videos of Her Kids

In a later post on her Instagram page, Herjavec was photographed serving up a slice of the berry-topped pavlova at a dinner table. “Let the holidays begin! #pavlova,” she captioned the photo.

The Australian pro dancer previously told Us Weekly that pavlova is one of her favorite holiday desserts, as well as the Australian lamington cake, which is a sponge cake topped with chocolate sauce and coconut.

“My mom makes [lamington cake] and she makes a pavlova which is a lemon meringue, it’s another Australian dish,” Herjavec told the outlet in 2019. “In Australia when I would celebrate Christmas it’s the summer, so we’re used to having, like, shrimp on the barbie. We’d have seafood.”

In addition to their pavlova making, for Christmas 2022, the Herjavec family also spent time in New York City, where the twins were decked out in their holiday best for a visit to Radio City Music Hall.

In another video, the twins wore matching red hats as they munched on pretzels while strolling through the park with their dad. Robert Herjavec also wore a red beanie and was holding his kids’ kids’ scooters as they ate their snacks on the chilly day.

“Wow! Your kids got big!” one fan wrote. “You can tell Haven is going to be tall …like mommy–growing up so fast !!” another wrote.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum also shared a holiday photo as she posed with her husband, their twins, and the family dogs.

