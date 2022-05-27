Kym Herjavec Looks So Different in Pre-DWTS Pics

For years, Kym Johnson Herjavec was a popular pro dancer on ”Dancing with the Stars.”

She competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition from 2006 to 2017, per IMDb. Over 15 seasons, Kym was partnered with everyone from Jerry Springer to Mr. T, and she won mirrorball trophies with Donny Osmond and former NFL star Hines Ward.

Not long after meeting her future husband, “Shark Tank” millionaire Robert Herjavec, on season 20 of the show, the Australian pro dancer traded in her mirrorball quests for motherhood. The Herjavecs welcomed twins Hudson and Haven in 2018.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Has Changed A Lot Since She First Joined DWTS

Kym Johnson’s looks have changed a lot over the years. In the 1990s, well before she started on “Dancing With the Stars,” Kym posed for her very first head shot. Her hair was short and brunette at the time, and she looked nothing like she did by the time U.S. fans were introduced to her on DWTS.

In the early 2000s — still pre-DWTS days — Kym dated cricketer Shane Watson in Australia. In photos from 2004 and 2005, Kym rocked bleached blonde hair as her then-beau escorted her to dinner parties at the Crown Casino in Melbourne.

By the time she joined DWTS and was partnered with singer Joey Fatone in 2007, Kym wore a blonde shag hairstyle.

Kym changed her hair color and style several times during her long run on “Dancing With the Stars.” Her hair has been long, short, wavy, and straight with bangs and her color has ranged from blonde to dark, as can be seen in the photos below.

Because her looks have changed so much — yet she has still hardly aged — there has been speculation that Kym has used cosmetic procedures to enhance her appearance. In a post on Celeb Plastic Surgeon Online, there was speculation that Kym, who is now 45-years-old, has done Botox, had an eyebrow lift, and possibly had work done on her nose. Kym has never admitted to having any cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Has Shared Some of Her Favorite Health & Beauty Tips With Fans

While she hasn’t copped to having surgery, in the past, Kym has given some insight into how she maintains her youthful good looks. In 2010 she told The Beauty Girl the biggest beauty tip she learned while on DWTS is to “curl your eyelashes.”

Kym is also known for her fit physique. In 2016, she also outlined her healthy diet in her book “The 5-6-7-8 Diet: The 14-Day Plan for Healthy, Lasting Weight Loss.”

According to People, Kym keeps calories on track by eating a balanced diet of 5 servings of protein, 6 servings of fruits and vegetables, and a total of 7 servings of leafy greens and healthy fats. She also drinks 8 glasses of water per day and works out regularly.

“It’s about a lifestyle,” the former DWTS pro once said of her fitness plan. “I still try to exercise once a day, even if it’s a half an hour. I like to do cardio like jumping rope then get in a core workout.” She added that she does dance cardio for a “good total body workout.”

