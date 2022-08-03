Kym Herjavec Shares Rare Wedding Photos in Honor of Her Anniversary

Kym Herjavec and Robert Herjavec celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on July 31, 2022.

Kym and Robert met when they were partnered together on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Kym and Robert were definitely attracted to each other from the get-go. They are constantly all over each other. She can’t stop talking about what a good, nice guy he is. They have insane chemistry and are actually a great match,” a source told The Hollywood Gossip in 2015.

About a year later, the two got engaged.

“It was a really magical moment,” Kym told People magazine after Robert popped the question. “I was just so happy,” she continued, before adding, “I was completely shocked. I can’t stop staring at the ring. It’s unbelievable.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym & Robert Got Married in Beverly Hills

The two exchanged vows at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, according to People. The wedding guest list was filled with DWTS pros and alum, including Witney Carson, Donny Osmond, Carson Kressley, and all of the Sharks from Robert’s show “Shark Tank.”

The wedding was picturesque and everything that Kym dreamed about — though there was a bit of a mishap when she walked down the aisle. According to People, Kym’s Monique Lhuillier gown actually caught on fire — it caught the flame of a candle as she was walking and ended up catching. Fortunately, it was stomped out and Kym continued the procession.

At the reception, guests danced the night away.

Two years later, Robert and Kym welcomed twins Haven and Hudson.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels,” Kym captioned a photo of her husband holding the babies in the hospital.

Kym Shared Some Fun Pics From Her Wedding in Honor of Her Anniversary

Kym shared some photos from her wedding day in honor of her 6th wedding anniversary. The first snap was a fun shot of Robert dipping Kym while surrounded by their bridal party. Streaming confetti was sprinkled over top of them, making for a super fun pic.

In the next photo that Kym shared, she and Robert held hands as Kym performed along with a local Croatian group — it was a surprise that she had in store for her husband, who is from Croatia, according to People.

“Celebrating 6 years,” Kym captioned the post, adding the double pink heart emoji. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a large bouquet of red and ivory roses sitting on a table. She also shared the gift that she gave her husband; a framed photo of the family that was taken by photographer Charlie Nunn.

“Thank you @charlienunnphotography for helping me pull this surprise off for @robertherjavec,” she captioned the post. The photo was of her and Robert’s lower halves, Haven, Hudson, and the family’s two dogs, Lola and Trixie. The shot was framed, hanging on a wall, and had a large red bow on the top.

Meanwhile, Robert, who isn’t as active on social media, didn’t share a post on his feed in honor of his wedding anniversary. He did, however, reshare a post that Kressley uploaded to his Instagram Stories that was of the same photo that Kym shared — but in color.

