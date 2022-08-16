Kym Herjavec Is ‘Heartbroken’ After Her Famous Wedding Singer’s Death

Kym Herjavec is “heartbroken” after a dear friend of hers died.

Olivia Newton-John, whom Herjavec met on “Dancing With the Stars,” died on August 8, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. The 73-year-old “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” according to an announcement shared on Instagram. She is survived by her husband and her daughter.

Newton-John was a guest judge on DWTS in 2015 and ended up becoming friends with several members of the cast, including Herjavec.

“Heartbroken. Sending all my love and prayers to Olivia’s family and friends RIP Olivia,” Herjavec captioned an Instagram post. She went on to share a bit about her first meeting with the superstar.

Here’s what you need to know:

Newton-John Attended Herjavec’s Wedding & Performed During the Reception

Newton-John made a surprise appearance at Herjavec’s 2016 wedding and serenaded the bride with a very special rendition of “happy birthday.” Interestingly, however, Herjavec had no idea that Newton-John was going to be in attendance — let alone sing!

“Robert knows that I love her,” she told People magazine after the soiree. “I’m obviously Australian and having her there was just incredible. I hope to be really good friends with her now. I feel like we’re going to be really good buddies,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Robert Herjavec explained his thought process for having Newton-John at the wedding.

“I just wanted to do something really special for her. was going to throw a birthday party for her, but all her family was leaving the next day, so we just put it together. And at midnight, Olivia Newton-John came out, and I pretended I took singing lessons. It worked out great,” he said.

Kym celebrates her birthday four days after her wedding anniversary each year.

Newton-John Was a Kym Herjavec Fan

In her Instagram tribute to Newton-John, Kym shared a little bit about the first time that she met the entertainer.

“I met Olivia after my first season of DWTS with Jerry Springer at a hotel in NYC. I walked around the corner of the lobby and was completely star struck to see her standing there looking as gorgeous as ever,” Kym’s Instagram caption read, in part.

Kym was stunned when Newton-John revealed that she was a fan of the ballroom pro.

“She actually walked over to me and said she had been watching DWTS and what a great representation of Australia I was on the show and she was proud of me. I couldn’t believe my idol had just said such kind things to me,” Kym continued.

“She was so unbelievably nice. How lucky I was to know her. What an icon , Mum, philanthropist, wonderful woman and bright light to everyone she was,” she added.

In addition to her feed post, Kym shared a photo of her with Carson Kressley and Newton-John on her Instagram Stories. “@carsonkressley and I will always be hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia,” Kym captioned the post, adding the broken heart emoji.

