DWTS Fans Love Kym Johnson-Herjavec’s Winter Video

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec has earned high praise from her followers for her winter work ethic, as the dancer posted a video of herself trying to get used to the winter weather.

‘I’m Trying to Embrace Winter,’ Says the Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro

In a video posted to Instagram set to BoA’s song “Woman,” the dancer took her dog for a walk, then donned a heavy winter coat, hat, gloves and boots to give it a go plowing the snow covering her driveway.

“I’m trying to embrace winter. However, I will never get used to this!” wrote the Australian native. In her Instagram stories, she added a short clip of her blowing snow on her neighbor’s bushes and wrote, “Sorry, neighbor,” with a face-palm emoji.

Johnson-Herjavec’s husband Robert Herjavec, whom she met on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars, is Canadian. It looks like their family is currently residing on the East Coast of North America, with fans speculating based on this Instagram post that they are in Toronto, Canada — Herjavec owns a mansion in the Bridle Path area of Toronto, according to the Toronto Star.

By the look of Johnson-Herjavec’s Instagram account, the family has also been making frequent trips to New York City in November — Central Park, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Fans Respect That They Don’t Pay Someone to Plow Their Driveway

It’s no secret that Robert Herjavec has amassed quite a bit of wealth. He’s a shark on “Shark Tank” known for computer security and internet security software and his net worth is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

So Johnson-Herjavec’s followers gave her mad props for plowing her own driveway.

“Honestly, respect. Cause you guys have enough money to be able to hire people to hire people to hire people to snow blow your driveway, and you’re still out there putting in the work. You’re a better woman then me,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

A second fan wrote, “Let’s just say you are freaking AMAZING! Even if you don’t love it, you’re getting it done like a boss.”

“Kudos, kudos. It’s gotta be a shock to the system. I also am Canadian and not fond of snow,” wrote a fourth fan.

Another added, “Oh my goodness, Kym!!! Burrrrr! I love the positive attitude and smile you always bring with you to face the challenges.”

“Kym, you crack me up! That’s too funny. Aussie girl through & through but embracing your new home completely! Love it,” wrote another follower.

“Doing a great job, Kym,” wrote another fan, and a someone else added, “Get it done, Kym!”

Several fans praised her newfound “Canadian” identity, with one writing, “You’re a true Canadian now, Kym!,” and another adding, “You’re turning into a Canadian girl.”

“Well done, girl! You look so toasty and cute snowblowing,” wrote another fan.

“This was so satisfying to watch! You go, girl!” added another fan.

Still, some fans thought that they should have hired someone to do it, or at least that Rpbert should have been out there too.

“Kym, that’s too much work for you but the coat looks warm! That looks like a job for Robert!” wrote one fan, and another added, “This is just ridiculous, Robert can afford to have people do this!”

Kym and Robert met on “Dancing With the Stars,” were married in 2016 and welcomed twins Hudson and Haven in April 2018. In fall 2022, the 4-year-old twins started pre-K.