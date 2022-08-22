Kym Herjavec, Derek Hough & Cheryl Burke’s DWTS Return Announced

The special way that “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Kym Johnson Herjavec, Derek Hough, and Cheryl Burke are returning to usher in season 31 has been revealed by Disney Plus as part of the special Disney Plus day coming up on Thursday, September 8.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Johnson Herjavec, Cheryl Burke, Derek Hough and Brandon Armstrong are Hosting a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Special

As part of Disney Plus day on September 8, “Dancing With the Stars” brought four pro dancers together — Herjavec, Hough, Burke and Brandon Armstrong — to look back at the 20 most memorable dances from the past 30 seasons of the show, Disney Plus announced in a press release on Monday, August 22.

The press release reads:

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we’ll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps. It all leads up to season 31 premiering live only on Disney+. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Disney Plus day is a celebration at the Disney theme parks of “new way to ‘plus’ up their experience with speccial offerings and fan-favorite fun,” the press release explains.

It continues:

On September 8, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California will usher in the festivities with Disney Plus-inspired character meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and more. Disney Plus subscribers and their party with theme park tickets and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park open on September 8. Subscribers will also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital download(s) at select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Disneyland Resort theme parks that day.

The press release also advises attendees, “Guests may be required to verify that they are a Disney Plus subscriber by displaying their logged-in home screen on the Disney Plus app via their phone to enter early and to receive special benefits at the parks. Please be sure to download the Disney Plus app and sign in prior to arrival.”

Cheryl and Kym Were Teasing This New Project on August 4

Fans have been speculating about what Herjavec and Burke were teasing on their Instagram accounts back on August when they were showing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the shoot.

On her Instagram stories, Burke shared a behind-the-scenes video that showed Herjavec in the background and she wrote on the video, “Coming soon… stay tuned.”

She also posted a photo of the two of them together from the same secret shoot (because their outfits are the same in the photo) and she wrote a message to Herjavec for her 45th birthday, writing, “To an amazing person who has touched my life in so many ways — grateful for your friendship throughout the years and will forever cherish all of the beautiful memories we’ve had. You deserve all of the joy and happiness that the world has to offer. Happy Birthday, @kymherjavec5678!a’

On her own Instagram account, Herjavec teased the same project with videos of herself modeling some bright pink outfits and then later posted a photo of herself with Burke, this time with both of them wearing new outfits.

Herjavec also shared some behind-the-scenes clips on her Instagram stories that called the project a “special shoot today,” and she also wrote, “Fun day spending it with you, @derekhough.”

Fans on Reddit were wondering if Herjavec was actually returning to “Dancing With the Stars” as a pro dancers — she last danced on the show in 2017 in season 24, finishing in 10th place with Mr. T. But over the years, she finished in 2nd place twice — in season four with Joey Fatone and in season seven with Warren Sapp — and she won the Mirrorball twice, in season nine with Donny Osmond and in season 12 with Hines Ward.

Alas, this may mean that she is not re-lacing up her ballroom shoes, but one never knows — perhaps the reason she is one of the pros participating in Disney Plus day is because she’s coming back? Fans will have to wait and see when the show announces the cast, which is also happening on September 8.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Did Tyra Banks Threaten to Quit ‘Dancing With the Stars’?