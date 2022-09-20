Kym Herjavec Throws Star-Studded 60th Birthday Party for Husband Robert

The stars came out for the 60th birthday of a “Dancing With the Stars” contestant.

DWTS season 20 star Robert Herjavec’s 60th birthday was celebrated by his wife, former DWTS pro Kym Johnson Herjavec, and a slew of celebrity friends, including multiple cast members from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Robert Herjavec was born in Croatia on September 14, 1962. In honor of his 60th birthday in 2022, his wife shared an Instagram post with a throwback photo from his third birthday as well as a pic of him as a toddler on a horse, and modern-day shots of the “Shark Tank” star on a recent trip to Italy.

“Let’s hear it for the birthday boy @robertherjavec. You can have your cake and eat it, too,” Kym captioned the slideshow.

But the celebration was far from over. Two days after his birthday, Kym pulled out all the stops to throw her husband an epic birthday bash that included a band, a supersized cake, and a ton of friends.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Threw a ‘Vintage’ Party for Her Husband

On her Instagram page, Kym shared a photo of her and her husband decked out in black tie attire for his 60th birthday party. In the photo, Robert was seen giving his wife of six years a smooch on the cheek. “I [love] my Vintage 1962 Happy birthday @robertherjavec,” the DWTS pro captioned the pic.

“Love you both so much! Oh what a night!” commented fellow DWTS alum Carson Kressley.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Kym shared more photos from the elegant party that she threw for her husband. Some of the pics revealed the elegant décor which included lavish floral and balloon displays in a white and gold theme. There were also dollar bills with the wealthy “Shark Tank” star’s picture on them and a “Happy Birthday” greeting.

Another guest shared a pic of Robert’s face in a coffee cup via foam art with the caption, “Can you believe his face was on the cappuccino?” Luxury party planner Mikie Russo was also tagged in some pics.

Another photo showed Robert blowing out the candles on a large, multi-tiered birthday cake that said “Vintage 1962” on it.

The Guest List for Robert Herjavec’s Birthday Party Included Several Celebrities

In addition to Kressley, Robert’s birthday party featured a celeb guest list that included fellow DWTS alum turned host, Alfonso Ribeiro. DWTS runner-up Joey Fatone was also a guest at the party, and he even did double duty as entertainment. Several photos and videos showed Fatone singing songs such as “Ride Sally Ride” as guests danced on a ballroom floor, including Kym and Robert’s 4-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven.

“Perfect icing on the cake of Robert’s birthday party was an impromptu Joey Fatone performance on stage!!! Epic night,” wrote guest Deena Katz in an IG post.

Other guests included “Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps and music mogul David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee, as well as “Shark Tank” director Ken Fuchs.

Many of the guests posed for group photos in a photo booth, and the birthday boy and his wife also delivered speeches, as can be seen in posts shared on Instagram.

