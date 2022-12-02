DWTS Fans Gush Over Kym & Robert Herjavec’s Twins’ Christmas Outfits

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Kym Johnson-Herjavec and Robert Herjavec recently took their twins, Hudson and Haven, out in New York City for the 2022 Radio City Christmas Spectacular. The twins were decked out in their holiday best and fans were gushing over the adorable 4-year-olds.

Here’s what fans were saying:

Hudson & Haven Herjavec Were Sporting Red & Green Finery for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular

In an Instagram post, Johnson-Herjavec posted a photo of Hudson and Haven holding hands with their dad, Robert Herjavec, while walking down a New York City street. Hudson is wearing a dark green suit jacket and Haven is sporting a red wool coat with a matching hat. Fans could not get over the cuteness.

“You look like a beautiful and happy family and it’s wonderful to be able to share everything with your beautiful children,” wrote one fan.

“The children will remember these moments for a lifetime,” wrote another fan.

A third added, “Your family is so gorgeous. Beautiful family.”

“Love it. Haven looks like Paddington Bear,” wrote a fourth fan, and a fifth fan added, “Their coats … I just can’t!! Love! ❤️💚.”

Another fan joked that she wanted to buy Haven’s outfit when she’s done with it, writing, “Omg! Adorable, I will buy the little hat and coat for our granddaughter when you’re done lol! It’s adorable and you are such a sweet family.”

“The times of your life, Kym. So much fun, and memories made. ❤️ They are stylin’, @kymherjavec5678! So cute,” wrote another fan.

In her Instagram stories, Johnson-Herjavec shared more photos from the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, including a beautiful shot of Hudson asleep on his dad’s lap. She then shared that later, a bucket of popcorn perked him right up.

While the family was in New York, they also took in some ice skating at Rockefeller Center and attended the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Herjavecs Also Posted a Sneak Peek at Their Christmas Card

In another Instagram post captioned, “Hello, December,” the family showed off their Christmas card in a video where they are photoshopped to be wearing Santa hats and reindeer antlers. Kym, Hudson and their dog Lola are sporting antlers and Robert, Haven and their dog Trixie are wearing the Santa hats.

“You guys are so perfect together. You were before your marriage and, now with the twins, you are beyond perfect,” wrote one fan on the post.

“Such a beautiful family! Merry Christmas Herjavecs!” wrote another fan.

A third fan added, “This is the best Xmas photo ever…..❤️”

The Herjavecs met on “Dancing With the Stars” season 20 in 2015 when they were paired together and finished in sixth place. They got married in 2016 and welcomed the twins in April 2018. In fall 2022, the 4-year-old twins started pre-K. Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Carson Kressley is godfather to the twins.

“I loved the people that worked on the show. I loved the other celebrities. That part became very, very fun for me. It’s one of my fondest TV memories. I’m friends with a lot of those people. Kym Herjavec, I was in her wedding. I’m the godfather to her twins. So I have lifelong friends,” Kressley told the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” in April 2022.