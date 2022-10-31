Kym & Robert Herjavec Pose With Their Twins for Spooky Family Halloween Costume: PHOTO

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec are one of the most beloved couples from “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Australian pro dancer married the “Shark Tank” millionaire in 2016 after they met while being partnered for DWTS season 20 the prior year. In 2018, the couple welcomed twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, according to Closer Weekly.

Fans have followed the celebrity family on social media, where Kym often posts adorable photos of her children. But in October 2022, the whole family got spooky for Halloween.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym & Robert Herjavec Wore Matching Skeleton Costumes With Their Kids for Halloween 2022

In a photo shared to her Instagram page, on October 30, 2022, Kym posed with her husband and their 4-year-old twins in a black and white skeleton costume. The Herjavec parents wore matching hooded costumes while their daughter Haven wore a coordinating skeleton top and black tulle skirt as they posed in front of their home. Son Hudson went outside of the box a bit with a pint-sized “Beetlejuice” ensemble.

“This is a Halloween 2022,” Kym captioned the family photo.

Fans hit the comment section to dub the Herjavecs “the cutest family” ever. “Awww, you are truly the cutest family,” one fan wrote. “Loving this family – what great parents Happy Halloween,” another follower added.

This isn’t the first time Kym has shared photos of her kids’ costumes. Back when they were babies in 2018, she celebrated their first Halloween by dressing them in matching costumes. According to People, early in the month, the twins were photographed in matching koala bear costumes. Just before Halloween, the new mom dressed the babies in matching pumpkin costumes.

When they’re not dressed as spooky creatures or animals, the Herjavec twins clean up nicely. In September 2022, the 4-year-olds were decked out in their fanciest attire for their famous father’s 60th birthday gala. In photos shared on social media, little Hudson was seen wearing a black tuxedo, while his twin sister wore a pink tulle dress.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Poked Fun at a Fake Halloween Costume Trend

Ahead of her skeleton costume pose with her family, Kym poked fun at the trend of fake celebrity Halloween costumes that have hit the Internet. The pro dancer posted an Instagram photo of a fake Spirit Halloween costume of a “DWTS OG.” The costume bag featured a pic of her dressed in a glitzy “Dancing With the Stars” costume with Robert holding on to her from behind. The costume bag “included” rhinestone shoes, a dress, and spray tan. “Does not include partner,” it noted.

“Anyone need a last minute Halloween Costume, Does NOT include Partner,” Kym captioned the post.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the post. “Yes,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough. “Love it!” added Robert’s “Shark Tank” co-star Barbara Corcoran.

“Kym what a fabulous Halloween costume! Love that it does not include partner,” another fan wrote.

Others noted that it was so nice to see Kym and her future husband fall in love as they competed together on “Dancing With the Stars” seven years ago.

