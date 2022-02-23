DWTS Pro Opens Up About Unhealthy Practices While On TV

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lacey Schwimmer is getting real with her followers about how unhealthy she was while on TV and how her body “turned on [her]” in the end.

She has been on a health recovery journey ever since. Here is what Lacey wants her to fans know about her journey.

Lacey Used ‘Drastic Measures’ While On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an Instagram story, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro got into raw detail about her health struggles, including sharing photos of herself while on “Dancing WIth the Stars” when she was very thin and photos of herself after her time on the show when her body “turned on [her].”

“I used drastic measures while on TV to appear healthy and in the end, it turned on me,” said Lacey, who was on the show from season seven to season 13 (except for season 10); her highest finish was in season 11 with Kyle Massey when they came in second. Lacey also competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” season three, finishing in fourth place.

In her Instagram story, Lacey said that four years ago, her health “took a wild turn for the worse.”

“I gained a ton of weight, slept on and off all day, couldn’t remember anything, had anxiety, got sick often, couldn’t work out without being extremely sore for days, was unhappy, lost, until @lifebydesign_wellness started me on my health journey,” said Lacey.

The thing to note about this post is that it doesn’t say “sponsored,” so it appears as though Lacey is simply trying to share with people what she went through on her way to getting healthy.

Lacey Said She Was ‘So Sick, So Sad’

Her story continued with Lacey detailing how her hands and feet “would swell randomly and ultimately my body couldn’t function properly. So uncomfortable, so sick, so sad.”

But she got help with the Life By Design Wellness that she links to and says that she is now “trying to live the healthiest life [she] possibly can.”

“I still have a ways to go, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come in four years,” wrote Lacey. “Heal your gut. Eat enough calories. Take proper supplements. Love your life.

If you want any help with some of the things I’ve struggled with contact @lifebydesign_wellness.”

Indeed, in the past few years, Lacey has launched a ballroom dancewear line and runs her own ballroom dancing convention called “Lacey’s Ballroom Project.” She has also been dating musician Frankie Moreno since she met him on 2012 when he performed on “Dancing With the Stars,” according to a Las Vegas Sun article.

Frankie keeps charting No. 1 hits on the iTunes chart and Lacey actually helps him write a lot of them, according to a separate article by the Las Vegas Sun. Lacey and Frankie recently took a trip to Italy together and posted several beautiful photos to Instagram.

It really seems like Lacey is living her best life, though “Dancing With the Stars” fans would love to see her back on the show. They recently started a Reddit thread about how underrated she was as a pro and calling her “ahead of her time.”

But we don’t know if we’ll see her back on “Dancing With the Stars” ever again. On an episode of “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump,” Lacey’s season seven partner Lance Bass revealed that one of the judges admitted to him that they just didn’t really like Lacey, the quote-unquote “bad girl of ballroom.”

“The judges just hated her and we felt it. We made it to the finale … and then we go have drinks at one of the judges’ houses and they had a little too much to drink and one of those judges was like, ‘You know we can’t stand your partner?’” said Bass, adding, “I’m like, ‘Why am I working my a** off then?!’”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: Gleb Savchenko Reveals How He Got Hired On DWTS