‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Throws Shade at Famous Ex-Wife

Former NBA star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Lamar Odom threw some major shade at his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

When speaking with Page Six, Odom shared that if he had to choose from his famous exes, he’d want to have a second chance with Taraji P. Henson.

“Because I love Taraji,” he said. “It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love.”

Odom and Henson famously split before he started dating Kardashian. The couple got married in September 2009 and later divorced in 2016, three years after Kardashian filed for divorce, according to Elle.

Odom Subtly Shaded Kardashian

Odom went on to talk more about the comparisons between his exes.

“Taraji is a cool girl,” he told Page Six. “Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again.”

The star added, “I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think. I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloe does.”

It wasn’t all shade, however. He did add that he thought Kardashian was a “great wife.”

Odom Had to Pay Hundreds of Thousands to His Ex

According to RadarOnline, Odom’s ex-wife Liza Morales had to pay $145,000 after fighting an eviction battle. In the report, the site says that Morales was accused of failing to pay rent for “over a year.”

The rent, according to the report was $5,175 per month and the lawsuit stated that Morales had not paid from March 2020 to November 2020.

Morales then took Odom to court, according to Radar Online, stating that he had failed to pay the $6,000 a month in child support since June 2020.

Morales and Odom were together on and off for 10 years after meeting in high school. The pair had three children together, Destiny, 24, Lamar Odom Jr., 20, and the late Jayden, who died when he was 6 months old.

“In June 2020, Lamar stopped providing any support save for sporadic amounts sent directly to LJ, placing their son in a very difficult situation,” she said at the time, per Radar Online.

The outlet reported that, in July 2021, Odom had to pay $380,000 in “back child support, rent arrears and college costs” as well as “Liza’s legal fees.”

Kardashian Celebrated Her Birthday

Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with a party alongside her family. She wore a pink latex dress during the party, which made her mother, Kris Jenner, compare her to Barbie.

She also celebrated first responders by taking her children to the fire station.

“Talk about cuteness!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station. Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now.”

She added, “Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend. Go station 125! Go!!! You guys are incredible and we are so grateful for all that you do!!”

She uploaded photos of the firefighters dancing as well.

