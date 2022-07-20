‘The Voice’ Alum Gets Engaged, Set to Release First Single

“The Voice” season 21 alum Lana Scott announced that she’s engaged.

“I said WILL I EVER to my best friend and soulmate!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to explore the rest of life together with God at the center. As a girl who’s always loved life, I love it 1000x more with you. xoxo.”

Scott Is Set to Release Her First Single

Scott is set to release her first original single, titled, “Country Girl Guarantee.” The song is due out on July 26, according to 10 On Your Side.

She has been encouraging her fans to preorder and pre-save the song.

“THE 90s ‘CALLED and said it’s time for a new feel-good country girl anthem,” she wrote on Instagram. “My original song ‘Country Girl Guarantee’ comes out on the 26th. Pre-save it at the link in my bio!”

She also shared a snippet of the song.

“If you’re anything but subtle / The right kind of trouble / shooting doubles ’cause you get them for free / If you ain’t scared of nothin’ / With a heart made for lovin’ / And they trust you ’cause you say what you mean / Always mix a little wild with the sweet in your tea / And that’s a dirt and pearls, rock your world / country girl guarantee,” she sings in the song.

Scott made waves during her time on “The Voice,” coming into the show as a strong country singer and being saved by her coach, Blake Shelton, multiple times.

During the live shows, Shelton praised Scott’s consistency after her performance of “Something in the Water” by Carrie Underwood.

“I told you how important this week is for performances, and in my opinion, more important than the finale,” Shelton told her after her performance. “And wow! You’ve been consistent all along, but you’ve never turned it up like that. That’s your best performance of the season.”

Scott Moved to Nashville

Following her time on the show, she moved from Los Angeles to Nashville in order to continue working as a country artist, and she has been working with country songwriters Billy Montana, Kylie Sackley, Blake Bollinger, and Nate Kenyon.

Scott is also still using her connection with Shelton; she’s been spending time performing at his Ole Red venue.

Scott reminisced on her time on “The Voice” in June 2022.

“My blind audition was exactly 1 year ago today!” she wrote. “So much has happened yet sometimes it still feels like yesterday. WILD. I’m forever grateful to Blake Shelton and The Voice for the experience I had. xx.”

She added, “Here’s a lil video reminder that one taken chance can completely change your life… I’ll just be over here in my feels til further notice.”

Scott ultimately made it through to the finale of season 21 of “The Voice,” though she did not come in first place, losing out ultimately to Kelly Clarkson’s trio, Girl Named Tom and Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten, who finished in second place.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

