DWTS Semi-Finalist Shares Photo of Baby Boy & Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Aformer “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has shared a new photo of his son and fans are getting a kick out of it.

On June 26, 2022, Lance Bass of the group NSYNC shared a photo of his son Alexander with a filter that gave him boyband hair. “The results are in….. I AM the father,” Bass joked in the caption, alluding to his very own frosted tips, which he has sported for years.

In the photo, Alexander looked into the camera with his arms elevated at his sides. He appeared to be sucking on his bottom lip, striking a pose for all to see. Of course, the little one had no idea that his dad was having some fun by adding a hair piece to the top of his head.

Fans Reacted to Bass’ Photo of Alexander in the Comments Section of the Post

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the post to fill with reactions, many fans getting a good laugh from Bass’ photo of his son (Alexander also has a twin sister named Violet).

“I didn’t realize frosted tips was a dominant gene,” one person wrote. Bass actually responded to this comment with, “I was crossing my fingers.”

“Frosted tips for the win,” someone else commented, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

“Omg I can see he’s gonna have the best hairstyles already in the kindergarden [sic],” a third comment read.

“Future J-14 heartthrob,” another fan added, shouting out the popular 90s pop culture magazine.

“You sure? cuz I’m getting strong @Nickcarter vibes there,” a fifth Instagram user joked.

Other Instagram users said that baby Alexander looks like James Corden or Ryan Cabrera with that hairstyle. Andy Cohen even stopped by to add a few clapping hands emoji.

Bass Loves to Share Funny Photos of His Babies

Lance and his husband Michael Turchin are first-time parents and they absolutely love sharing photos of their babies with the world. Alexander and Violet have been on Instagram numerous times and fans have loved seeing the twins grow and change over the past several months.

On May 23, 2022, Bass shared a picture of the two kids in a crib, both wearing Backstreet Boys onesies. The joke, of course, is that NSYNC and BSB were boyband rivals in the 90s — despite the fact that most all of the guys are friends these days.

“BUSTED!!!!! Looks like the twins have picked a side. Someone is NEVER getting a pony. #BoyBandWars,” Bass captioned the funny photo.

Fans thought the picture was hilarious and let Bass know in the comments.

“Oh my gosh, never getting a pony, either of you! No matter how freaking adorable they are, which is 1000% for both of them,” one comment read.

“Love the face Alexander is making. He knows he’s been caught and Violet doesn’t seem to care lol,” someone else added.

“These little ones have great taste!!” another Instagram user chimed in, adding a crying with laughter emoji and the give me ten emoji.

