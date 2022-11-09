DWTS Semi-Finalist Mourns ‘Devastating’ Loss: ‘Will Miss You’

A former “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist penned a heartbreaking tribute to another star who died at the age of 34.

On November 7, 2022, Lance Bass from season 7 of DWTS shared an emotional post about Aaron Carter, who was found dead in a bathtub at his home in California on November 5, 2022. The news was first reported by TMZ, the outlet later confirming that a housekeeper found Carter and called 911.

“It’s taken me a little while to gather my thoughts as the news about @aaroncarter is incredibly devastating,” Bass’ post began. He went on to share a memory that he had with Carter, who was on season 9 of DWTS.

Bass Recalled When He & Carter Became First Became ‘Buds’

In his Instagram post, Bass shared details about one of the first memories he made with Carter.

“When I was around 17, the @nsync guys and I were staying at the same hotel as Aaron in Germany. He was around 9 years old at the time. I was in my hotel and kept hearing a little kid run up and down the hallways. I opened the door and saw Aaron sprinting around, banging on the guys’ hotel doors and pretending to throw up on people. He ran into my room and instantly we were buds. He quickly became the little brother to all of us and was known for being quirky, funny and always trying to make people laugh,” Bass wrote on Instagram.

Bass went on to say that he’s seen Carter through “highs and lows” over the years.

“Through witnessing Aaron’s struggles and having countless conversations with him, I’ve learned so much about addiction and mental health. It makes me so angry and sad to know that it got the best of him and unfortunately those who enabled him turned a blind eye. His good friends and his family did absolutely everything they could and this will forever be an incredible loss,” Bass continued.

Bass concluded that he knows Carter is “finally at peace” and he sent his prayers to the Carter family.

“Will miss you,” he added.

Carter’s Older Brother Nick Carter Also Shared a Heartbreaking Tribute on Instagram

Many of those who knew Aaron have shared tributes to him on social media. His older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, also shared a post in memory of his little brother.

“My heart is broken,” Nick wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he continued, adding that he would miss Aaron “more than anyone will ever know.”

Nick is currently on tour with the Backstreet Boys and has continued performing despite the tragedy. Just two days after Aaron’s death, the boy band was performing in London and Nick broke down crying on stage, according to Us Weekly.

