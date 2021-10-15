DWTS Finalist Welcomes Twins

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, on the birth of their twins. The two revealed earlier this year that they were welcoming boy-girl twins via surrogate and now the big day has finally arrived.

The Twins Are Named Alexander & Violet

The twins were born on Wednesday, October 13. Bass posted two photos to Instagram of their birth certificates to announce the big news. The boy is named Alexander James. He was born first, at 1:24 p.m., weighing 4 lbs, 14 oz and 18.5 inches long. His sister is named Violet Betty. She was born at 1:25 p.m., weighing 4 lbs, 11 oz and was 17.5 inches long.

Bass captioned the photo, “The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Just a couple of weeks ago, Bass told “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards that he was “kind of really scared” about becoming a first-time dad.

“I got twins on the way. They could come any day, which I’m kind of really scared about. I won’t be at the VMAs for the next 18 years!” the NSYNC member joked.

Bass and Turchin have been trying to have kids together for years, telling People that it was “quite the journey” for them working with different surrogates and egg donors, including having a surrogate become pregnant with twins a year ago only to miscarry in the sixth and seventh weeks of the pregnancy.

“It’s been quite the journey … you have your vision of how it’s all gonna go and when we went into IVR and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about … as soon as we started the process, it was just fascinating to us and especially learning from our friends and other people that have gone through this, pretty much everyone we’ve known had bad luck at the beginning … it’s great that we are able to talk about this because a lot of times I feel that couples feel very alone in that situation,” said Bass.

Bass & Turchin Were So Excited to Have Halloween Babies That They Made a Horror Movie Baby Announcement

When Bass and Turchin shared with the world that they were expecting, they did so in what might be the best baby announcement we have ever seen — they made a trailer for a fake horror movie called “Two Buns In the Oven.”

It showed the two of them in a house seemingly haunted by two child-like specters, a boy and a girl. A priest came to check the house out and declared, “I most certainly feel a presence here. More than one.”

Bass competed on season seven of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Lacey Schwimmer. He finished in third place behind Warren Sapp and Kym Johnson in second place and Brooke Burke and Derek Hough in first. On an episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump,” Bass actually revealed that one of the judges (he wouldn’t name names) confessed to him that the judges “couldn’t stand” his partner, Schwimmer, and Bass thinks that’s why they didn’t get very high scores compared to the other couples that season.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Talks Mourning ‘Dancing With the Stars’