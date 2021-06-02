DWTS Finalist Expecting Twins!

Congratulations are in order for one “Dancing With the Stars” finalist and his husband — Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are expecting twins via surrogate. Watch the spooky baby announcement video below and learn how long the couple has been trying to start a family.

Bass and Turchin Are Expecting A Boy and a Girl

Singer Lance Bass is known for playing pranks and scaring the living daylights out of his husband, actor Michael Turchin, but this time, they worked together to prank their social media followers. The couple made a baby announcement video that is an homage to creepy horror movies.

It starts off like the two of them are in a house haunted by two little children — a boy and a girl — with a priest stepping into the foyer and declaring, “I most certainly feel a presence here. More than one.”

The logline reads, “This Halloween. Michael Turchin. Lance Bass. Two Buns in the Oven,” and the video ends with the two of them finding (you guessed it) two buns in their oven.

The TikTok commenters were highly impressed with the video, with one writing that “all other baby announcements are canceled” and another saying that the trailer looked like it was for a good movie, to which Bass wrote, “Give me a call, Steven Spielberg!”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” contestants Nick Carter and Christina Milian were quick to offer their congratulations on Instagram — they also both just welcomed babies themselves, so it has been quite the baby boom lately for “Dancing With the Stars” alumni and pro dancers.

Bass competed on season seven of the ABC competition series alongside professional dancer Lacey Schwimmer. He finished in third place behind Warren Sapp and Kym Johnson (2nd) and Brooke Burke and Derek Hough (1st). Bass recently divulged on an episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” that one of the judges actually confessed to him that they couldn’t stand his partner, Schwimmer, and he thinks that’s why they received low scores a lot.

Bass & Turchin Have Been Trying To Have a Baby For Years

In an interview with People, Bass and Turchin revealed that they have been through nine different egg donors on their journey to have a baby.

“Some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs, some weren’t good genetic matches. If you’re going to be a match, you don’t want to even risk it,” said Turchin.

They also opened up about their surrogate being pregnant with twins in 2020 but having a miscarriage. So this time around, they were hesitant to get too excited about the pregnancy.

“Because of what we’ve been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited. And it kind of sucks because when you find out you’re pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family. You start planning their future in your head already, but we were so scared because we didn’t want to go through the pain again of losing them. We told our friends and family about the ninth week, when we finally felt comfortable. You think you’re going to jinx it or something,” said Bass.

They also said that they each fertilized one of the embryos and they’re really excited to have boy-girl twins because Turchin is one-half of boy-girl twins.

Bass also confessed that the babies aren’t technically due until early November, but, as you might have guessed from the birth announcement, he hopes they are Halloween babies.

“I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies. They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed,” said Bass, adding, “I love Halloween. When I found out that they were going to be coming at Halloween, I immediately thought, “Our baby announcement has to be some kind of Halloween theme.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

