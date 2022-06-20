DWTS Contestant Shares New Pics of His Twin Babies on First Father’s Day

Lance Bass celebrated his first Father’s Day in a big way.

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 7 alum and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed twin babies, Violet Betty and Alexander James, in October 2021 via surrogate, according to Us Weekly.

In June 2021, Bass, 43, told Hollywood Life he was both excited and nervous to become a father of twins. “There’s two!” the singer said at the time. “It’s double the trouble. I guess there’s no sleep when you have twins. …But I’m just excited because my husband’s a twin.”

Nearly a year later, the dad of two told People he is “obsessed” with his babies and that the newborn stage was “flying by.” “Those first few months have just been so special,” he said.

So how did Bass and Turchin celebrate their first Father’s Day as dads? Here’s what you need to know:

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin Celebrated Father’s Day With a Famous Friend

On his Instagram story, Bass shared photos from his perfect Father’s Day with his 8-month-old twins. In one photo, Violet and Alexander were seated on beach chairs. the dad of two captioned the pic with, “The perfect day.” In another pic, Bass, Turchin, and their twin babies posed with pal Tori Spelling and her daughter Stella McDermott at Calamigo Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu, California.

Spelling also shared the photo to Instagram to reveal that she spent the day with the new fathers.

“Got to spend Father’s Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet,” Spelling captioned the pic, adding that her daughter made crocheted sandals for the two babies.

“Lance and Michael I have major baby fever again,” the mom of five added.

Turchin also shared a Father’s Day message to Bass as he posted a slideshow of photos of the NSYNC singer holding their babies over the past eight months.

“I’ve wanted to say this for so long—Happy Father’s Day to my amazing hubby and Super Dad @lancebass!!!” Turchin captioned the post. “Raising these angels with you over the past 8 months has been the biggest thrill of my life and it only gets more fun and magical every day. Love you to the moon!!!

“Love you!!! You are such a perfect dad!!!” Bass replied.

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin Received a Special Father’s Day Gift From a Friend

In honor of Father’s Day, Bass and Turchin were also given a special gift from Bass’ longtime personal assistant, Lisa Delcampo. Delcampo gave the dads a piece of commissioned artwork created by The Werkroom. The animated piece depicted Bass as “Toy Story” hero Buzz Lightyear and Turchin as the cowboy Woody as they held their kids, who were also dressed as characters from the famous movie; Alexander was dressed as Rex the dinosaur and Violet as Bo Peep.

“Look at what Giggles made us for Father’s Day!! LOVE! #Fathersday,” Bass captioned a photo of the gift.

“Well, it was really from the babies, but I had to tell [The Werkroom] their vision! Happy first Father’s Day!!” Delcampo replied.

