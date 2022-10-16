DWTS Finalist Celebrates His Twins’ 1st Birthday: PHOTOS

Lance Bass’ babies just marked a major milestone as they celebrated their first birthday.

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 7 finalist and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed twin babies Violet Betty and Alexander James on October 13, 2021 via surrogate, according to Us Weekly.

Bass told Entertainment Tonight that the process for him and his spouse to become fathers had been “long, years in the making.”

Once Bass and Turchin became parents, their babies’ milestones flew by in the first year.

Lance Bass Celebrated His Twins 1st Birthday With a Halloween-Themed Photoshoot

On October 13, 2022, Bass shared two Instagram photos in honor of the twins’ first birthday. In the pics, Violet and Alexander were seen before and after they demolished orange and green birthday cakes. The Halloween-themed photoshoot featured the babies sitting amid a display of colorful balloons, pumpkins, and other Halloween décor, with a banner that said “Hocus Pocus” behind them.

Bass captioned the post to reflect on the twins’ first year, and he used the “baby dragons” nickname he has been calling them ever since they were born.

“Everyone said how quickly it would go but I really had no idea it would go THAT fast,” the NSYNC alum wrote. “These nuggets have been the best baby dragons anyone could ever ask for.”

Bass added that he feels “extremely lucky to have been blessed” with the two babies.

“We are so proud to be your dads Violet Betty and Alexander James!! Love you to the moon!” the singer added, before wishing his kids a happy first birthday.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the birthday photos in the comment section.

“Good lord they are cute!” wrote fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jennie Garth.

“I am In Love with these two baby Dragon Nuggets‼” added “Saturday Night Live” alum Cheri Oteri.

Just ahead of the babies’ big day, Bass opened up to Extra about plans for Violet and Alexander’s birthday.

“The first birthday, they’re not gonna remember a thing, so we’ll do something here in Los Angeles and that has to be Halloween-themed because they’re born on October 13,” he revealed.

Lance Bass Can’t Believe How Fast His Twins’ 1st Year Has Gone By

Bas had talked about how fast his kids’ first year of life has flown by. He previously told People that friends warned him that it would go fast. “Every friend’s like, ‘Look, enjoy every second because it’ll fly by like no other and you’ll miss this stage,’” said of the babies’ first few months. “

As the twins turned one, Bass revealed that he couldn’t “believe” he’s been a father for a year already.

“It does go by way too quickly,” Bass told The Weekly Journal earlier in October. “I cannot believe it’s been a year. It’s just nuts. Right now, my daughter finally took her first step, so that’s been something that’s so nice. My son said his first word a month ago, but he hasn’t said it again. So all those little milestones are just so precious.”

