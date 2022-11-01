Lance Bass Shares Photos of His Twin Babies’ Halloween Costumes

Lance Bass had a blast with his babies on Halloween.

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 7 finalist and his husband Michael Turchin welcomed twin babies Violet Betty and Alexander James In October 2021 via surrogate, according to Us Weekly. Since then, the NSYNC alum has been marking every milestone as his kids go from babies to the toddler stage.

“It does go by way too quickly,” Bass told The Weekly Journal in October 2022. “It’s just nuts. …My daughter finally took her first step… my son said his first word a month ago …. So all those little milestones are just so precious.”

For Halloween 2022, Bass showed how big the babies are getting as he posted pics of their costumes.

Lance Bass’ Twins Dressed as 2 of the Seven Dwarfs and More

Bass loves Halloween. For the twins’ first birthday on October 13, he marked the milestone with a Halloween-themed photoshoot. “The first birthday, they’re not gonna remember a thing, so we’ll do something here in Los Angeles and that has to be Halloween-themed because they’re born on October 13,” he told Extra of plans for a first birthday celebration.

Two weeks later, Bass and Turchin celebrated Halloween with their kids—and they went all out.

In photos shared to Instagram on October 31, Violet and Alexander were seen dressed as two of the dwarfs from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The twins wore elf-style outfits to portray Grumpy and Sleepy from the classic Disney movie. Other photos showed them dressed as pumpkin babies as well as a tiger and a lamb.

In the comment section, fans reacted to say how adorable the twins looked.

“All the cutest looks – Happy Halloween,” one fan wrote.

“Both of them are so adorable, how many costumes do they have?” another asked.

Lance Bass’ Twins Also Dressed as the Characters from the Movie ‘Dumb and Dumber’

For Halloween 2022, Bass showed off his twins’ final costuming act with photos of them dressed as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, the characters played by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in the movie “Dumber and Dumber.” The twins were dressed in coordinating orange and powder blue tuxedos with matching hats to pay homage to the famous charity ball “suits” scene from the 1994 comedy film,

“Lloyd Christmas & Harry Dunn Happy Halloween!” Bass captioned the pics.

Fans reacted to say Bass and Turchin outdid themselves with the kiddie costumes.

“Cutest Lloyd and Harry I’ve ever seen, Happy Halloween,” one fan commented

“I’M NOT OK. like this is everything,” another wrote.

“They win – Ok everyone else, thanks for coming. Halloweens over cuz they took it,” a third fan wrote.

It’s not a huge surprise that Bass’ babies wore four costumes for Halloween. The DWTS alum previously told Hollywood Life that he secretly wanted “Halloween babies” and that once he and Turchin announced the babies were coming, the costumes started coming in.

“We have costumes for the next three years, literally,” Bass dished in 2021. “I mean, as soon as we announced we were pregnant, we got Halloween costumes sent to us from everywhere! We probably have like, 20 different outfits that we can use for the next three years!”

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Carrie Ann Inaba Throwback Pics